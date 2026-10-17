Chelsea goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez lay motionless on the pitch after a heavy collision with former PSV loanee Jarrad Branthwaite during Saturday afternoon's away match against Everton. The Argentinian received treatment for several minutes before debutant Mike Penders replaced him. Chelsea won 0-2 thanks to two second-half goals from Pedro Neto.

In the 66th minute of the Premier League match at Hill Dickinson Stadium, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall swung an Everton free-kick into the penalty area. Martínez and Branthwaite both went for the ball with conviction and collided head-to-head.

Both players went straight to ground. Branthwaite got back to his feet after a while, but Martínez remained motionless. The players urgently called for medical help, and several members of staff rushed onto the pitch to treat the Chelsea goalkeeper.

A stretcher came onto the pitch as concern grew. Martínez stayed on the grass for several minutes while medical staff examined him.

Reserve goalkeeper Mike Penders, 21, received instructions at the touchline while Martínez was still receiving treatment. When it became clear the Argentinian could not continue, the Belgian took his place in goal.

With Jorrel Hato in the starting XI, Chelsea struggled against Everton in the first half. Thierno Barry and Jack Grealish had several good chances for the hosts, but Martínez kept Chelsea in the game with several saves. At the other end, Moisés Caicedo struck the crossbar with a powerful volley, while Harrison Armstrong prevented a Maxence Lacroix goal on the line. The sides went into half-time level at 0-0.

After the break, Pedro Neto fired Chelsea ahead following good build-up play from Morgan Rogers and Hato. Everton pushed for an equaliser, but substitute Penders kept a clean sheet, saving a Barry header late on among other efforts.

Deep into stoppage time, Neto fired in the 0-2 after a blocked free-kick to end Everton's unbeaten run.