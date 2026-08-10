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Deco Hansi FlickGetty
Hussein Hamdy

Translated by

Plan B: Barcelona return to an old attacking target

Transfers
J. Alvarez
L. Martinez
Barcelona
Atletico Madrid
LaLiga
Inter
Argentina
Spain
Italy

In anticipation of the Álvarez deal falling through

Barcelona have identified Argentine striker Julian Alvarez (26) as their main target to strengthen their attack, although negotiations with Atletico Madrid do not appear straightforward.

According to the Spanish newspaper "Mundo Deportivo", the Catalan club consider Alvarez the ideal option to lead their attack for years to come. The player's contractual situation and Atletico Madrid's financial demands, though, are forcing Barcelona to weigh up different scenarios. Enter Lautaro Martinez (28), a strong alternative who has the admiration of Deco and coach Hansi Flick.

The Inter striker is the fallback plan should the Catalans fail to complete the Alvarez deal.

Barcelona know Lautaro well. The Argentine has been on their radar before, and his name has cropped up in the club's plans more than once.

His style suits their needs perfectly. Here is a forward who links play between the lines and joins the build-up, yet still offers a powerful presence and clinical finishing inside the box.

The board, and Flick in particular, rank a top-class striker as their top priority, with Alvarez still heading the list of options.

Should obstacles derail the pursuit of the Atletico Madrid man, Lautaro remains a safe bet. On that basis Barcelona keep working through multiple scenarios as the window rolls on, hoping to land the new leader of their attack.

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