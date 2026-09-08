Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
Piotrowski UdineseGetty Images

Translated by

Piotrowski like McTominay: benign arrhythmia also for the Udinese midfielder

Udinese

Udinese midfielder Jakub Piotrowski will be out for a few weeks after doctors detected a mild heart arrhythmia and he was scheduled to undergo a cardiac ablation procedure, the same operation Napoli midfielder Scott McTominay will also undergo. Here is the statement:


Official statement: Jakub Piotrowski

The midfielder will undergo a cardiac ablation procedure

Udinese Calcio announce that, during the match against Lazio, Jakub Piotrowski showed a mild benign heart arrhythmia. 
The Polish midfielder will undergo a cardiac ablation procedure in the coming days, after which, following a period of rest, he will be able to return to regular competitive activity.



Advertisement

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Add as preferred source on Google