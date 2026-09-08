Piotrowski like McTominay: benign arrhythmia also for the Udinese midfielder

Udinese midfielder Jakub Piotrowski will be out for a few weeks after doctors detected a mild heart arrhythmia and he was scheduled to undergo a cardiac ablation procedure, the same operation Napoli midfielder Scott McTominay will also undergo. Here is the statement:





Official statement: Jakub Piotrowski

The midfielder will undergo a cardiac ablation procedure

Udinese Calcio announce that, during the match against Lazio, Jakub Piotrowski showed a mild benign heart arrhythmia.

The Polish midfielder will undergo a cardiac ablation procedure in the coming days, after which, following a period of rest, he will be able to return to regular competitive activity.







