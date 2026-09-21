Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
FC Barcelona v Real Madrid: Spanish Super CupGetty Images Sport
Mohamed Mansi
Translated by

Photo: Yamal reacts to Real Madrid's downfall with a striking gesture

Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid
Atletico Madrid
Real Madrid
LaLiga
L. Yamal
M. Pubill
Barcelona
Spain

Barcelona star Lamine Yamal did not miss Atletico Madrid's 2-1 win over Real Madrid in the derby during the seventh round of La Liga fixtures.

According to Foot Mercato, Yamal engaged with a post from Atletico Madrid's Marc Pubill after the final whistle. The post featured several images from the game, one of them showing the Atletico defender challenging Kylian Mbappe.

Yamal's response was simple. A handful of emojis on Pubill's post, revealing his delight at the defeat of their traditional rivals Real Madrid.

That Atletico win also plays nicely into Barcelona's hands in the La Liga standings.

Seven rounds in, the Catalan side sit alone at the summit. Atletico climbed to second on 16 points, and Real Madrid slipped to fourth on 15.

The derby widened the gap between Barcelona and Real Madrid, and Yamal's reaction on social media did not go unnoticed.

You can discuss topics and news in more depth on the Kooora forums

yamal 1kooora

Advertisement

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Add as preferred source on Google