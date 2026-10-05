Cristiano Ronaldo didn't need many words to answer the controversy swirling around him in recent days. His return to Al-Nassr training was the only message he sent after the row involving Portugal head coach Jorge Jesus.

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The forward rejoined his team-mates on Monday for the first time since leaving the Portugal camp, a broad smile on his face. It was a scene that said everything about where his focus lies, with no time for the talk linking him to the Jesus dispute.

Controversy had engulfed Ronaldo's relationship with the national team coach after the captain of "the Brazil of Europe" sat out the match against Norway. Speculation then grew over his international future, and he left the Portugal camp to return to his club.

Next matches ALN Saudi Pro League 14:00 DIR

Now his attention turns to Al-Nassr. The club are gearing up to resume the Saudi Roshn League after the international break, with preparations under way for the clash against Al-Diriyah.

That meeting comes next Friday evening in the eighth round of the Roshn Pro League. Al-Nassr want to keep their positive run going, and Ronaldo will be among the names the public are most eager to see after his return to training.