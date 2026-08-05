Photo: Mbappé turns into a clothes rack for his girlfriend

France and Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappe continued to steal the spotlight during his summer holiday, but this time away from football.

The forward posted a light-hearted picture on his Instagram account. It showed him grinning as he carried a set of dresses belonging to his girlfriend, the Spanish model Ester Exposito, and the scene sparked wide interaction among fans.



Spanish newspaper Marca did not miss the chance to poke fun, writing: "Mbappe turns into a clothes rack for his girlfriend", a nod to the way he lugged the dresses around while they were out and about.

The snap followed the couple's appearance in Barcelona, a romantic getaway that drew plenty of interest from the Spanish media. Photos captured them inside the Sagrada Familia, one of the most famous tourist landmarks in Spain.

Mbappe chose Barcelona to see out the final days of his summer holiday before returning to Madrid, according to press reports, preparing for the start of the new season with Real Madrid. He enjoyed a private tour with Ester inside the famous church, watched closely by visitors and the media alike.



Read also:

Officially: Messi donates 80,000 euros to Spain