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French Football Federation (FFF) president Philippe Diallo is widely expected to challenge Gianni Infantino for the FIFA presidency in next March's upcoming elections. The FFF chief has emerged as Europe's primary candidate following discussions with Paris Saint-Germain executive Nasser Al-Khelaifi.

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Diallo steps up to challenge Infantino

The race for the FIFA presidency is set to take a dramatic turn in the coming months. FFF president Diallo is heavily expected to announce his official candidacy for the upcoming elections scheduled for next March. Until recently, current president Infantino was running completely unopposed for re-election.

However, European football's governing body, UEFA, has been actively searching behind the scenes for a credible challenger to contest the powerful position. Now, Diallo has emerged as the chosen candidate to represent European interests. He is preparing to go head-to-head with Infantino for control of world football, bringing a sudden competitive edge to the election cycle.

Al-Khelaifi plays a crucial role

Diallo's impending bid for the presidency has been heavily influenced by some of the sport's most powerful political figures. According to Le Figaro, PSG president Al-Khelaifi has been a primary driving force behind the move. Al-Khelaifi, who also serves as the influential chairman of the European Club Association (ECA), reportedly held multiple discussions with the FFF chief.

The Qatari executive strongly encouraged Diallo to step up and formally oppose Infantino. It is understood that Al-Khelaifi himself had previously declined the opportunity to run for the presidency. This rejection immediately prompted UEFA's search for an alternative European candidate to take up the mantle.

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UEFA unites behind FFF chief

Finding a suitable challenger to Infantino was not a straightforward process for European officials. Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger was actively approached as a potential candidate, but the Frenchman ultimately rejected the proposal to run for the top job.

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With Wenger and Al-Khelaifi officially out of the running, UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin also threw his significant weight behind Diallo. The unified support from both Ceferin and Al-Khelaifi highlights a tightly coordinated European effort to bring new leadership to FIFA.

Their combined backing provides Diallo with a massive political advantage heading into the election. It ensures the French executive will not be stepping into the fierce presidential race alone.

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Official announcement expected to follow soon

With the steadfast backing of key European stakeholders now secured, Diallo's official candidacy announcement is expected to be made imminently. He will then begin the difficult task of building a global coalition.

The coming months will be absolutely crucial as the FFF president begins to map out his campaign ahead of the March elections. He will need to convince member associations worldwide that a change in leadership is necessary for the future of the game.

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Infantino, who has led FIFA since 2016, now faces a serious and credible threat to his ongoing reign. It sets the stage for a fascinating political battle at the very summit of world football.