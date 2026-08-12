Peter Bosz sends first-team player back to Jong PSV

Peter Bosz has sent Essiën Bassey back to Jong PSV, Voetbal International reports. The wing-back featured throughout pre-season with the first team, but will still play in the Keuken Kampioen Divisie next season.

Before the transfer window even opened, Bassey looked set to leave PSV. FC Twente and Sturm Graz came in for the Netherlands youth international, but PSV turned them away.

PSV do not want to sell Bassey, despite the fact the player himself is open to a transfer, as Rik Elfrink reported in May.

The Eindhoven club have offered the 19-year-old full-back a new contract to extend his current deal, which runs until mid-2027.

Should Bassey reject that offer, a transfer remains a possibility. If PSV are to earn anything from him, they must sell him this summer or in the coming winter window.

Meanwhile, Sturm Graz remain interested, VI understands. Bassey, who came on as a substitute in the Johan Cruyff Shield match against AZ (0-4 defeat), can play in the Europa League with the Austrian club.