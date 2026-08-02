Peter Bosz rewards PSV’s top talent with a starting place in the Johan Cruyff Shield against AZ

PSV and AZ's line-ups for the Johan Cruyff Shield are in. For the Eindhoven side, the main talking point is Amir Bouhamdi (18) starting after his strong pre-season. For the Alkmaar club, who line up with five defenders, Kees Smit, Troy Parrott and Calvin Stengs start on the bench. The match at the Philips Stadion kicks off at 6.00pm.

Matej Kovár starts in goal for PSV. In front of him are Kiliann Sildillia, Ryan Flamingo, Yarek Gasiorowski and Noah Fernández.

Mauro Júnior must provide the control in midfield. Joey Veerman and Sven Mijnans will be more focused on the attacking side of things.

Up front, Bouhamdi gets the nod ahead of Ruben van Bommel, who is being eased back slowly after his serious knee injury. Guus Til leads the line, while Dennis Man starts on the left.

Ricardo Pepi, Paul Wanner and Ivan Perisic, all World Cup participants, are in the squad but start on the bench. Sergiño Dest is not back yet. Couhaib Driouech is also absent.

For AZ, Smit starts on the bench. The North Hollander is on his way back from an injury. Mexx Meerdink gets the nod through the middle ahead of Parrott, who will presumably still make a transfer.

At the back, Wouter Goes, Lewin Schouten and Billy van Duijl make up the heart of the defence. Mateo Chávez and Elijah Dijkstra operate as the wing-backs.

PSV line-up: Kovár; Sildillia, Flamingo, Yarek, Fernández; Mauro, Mijnans, Veerman; Man, Til, Bouhamdi.

AZ line-up: De Busser; Dijkstra, Schouten, Goes, Van Duijl, Chávez; Kwakman, Koopmeiners; Patati, Meerdink, Daal.