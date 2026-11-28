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PSV have named their line-up for the VriendenLoterij Eredivisie clash with Go Ahead Eagles. Coach Peter Bosz makes three changes to his starting XI after the painful 5-1 Champions League defeat to Real Madrid, with Ricardo Pepi among those coming in. The match at the Philips Stadion kicks off at 18:45, with ESPN 2 showing it live.

PSV went into half-time ahead in Madrid, only for things to go badly wrong in the second half. Bosz still took confidence from his side's performance in the Spanish capital.

"We did a lot of things well in many situations," Bosz said at Friday afternoon's press conference. "That gives us confidence that we can compete at this level, even away from home. But we have to be able to do it for 90 minutes."

Bosz keeps faith with Matěj Kovár in goal but changes his central defence. Yarek Gasiorowski starts instead of Armando Obispo, while Lutsharel Geertruida, Filip Kostic and Sergiño Dest all retain their places.

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PSV's defence face a test against Go Ahead standout Søren Tengstedt, who has scored nine goals and provided two assists in 13 Eredivisie matches this season.

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Captain Mauro Júnior remains unavailable to Bosz in midfield. Paul Wanner started against Real Madrid and gets another chance against the side from Deventer.

Sven Mijnans drops back into midfield alongside Kodai Sano and Wanner. Guus Til starts on the bench.

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Mijnans' switch also changes PSV's attack. Ricardo Pepi makes his first start since returning from injury, while Ruben van Bommel keeps his place on the left wing.

Esmir Bajraktarevic starts on the right in place of Ivan Perisic, who had to come off at half-time in Madrid. "He's had an examination and fortunately it turns out to be nothing serious. We're pleased about that. But whether that's enough for tomorrow remains to be seen," Bosz said of the Croatian on Friday. Perisic is not in the squad.

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A win over Go Ahead could also put PSV in a strong position ahead of Sunday's De Klassieker, though Bosz did not want to discuss it at his press conference. "We have to perform and win ourselves. Only then does it make sense to look at our rivals, and then it will be a pleasure to watch."

PSV starting XI: Kovár; Dest, Geertruida, Gasiorowski, Kostic; Sano, Mijnans, Wanner; Bajraktarevic, Pepi, Van Bommel.