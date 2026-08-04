‘Peter Bosz is under internal pressure at PSV. He will not see out the season’

Chris Woerts does not expect Peter Bosz to last the season at PSV. He believes "the effect has worn off" and that the successful Eindhoven coach will soon be sacked.

The debate on Nieuws van de Dag on Monday evening focused on PSV's situation. The Eindhoven side have not been particularly active in the transfer market and, last Sunday, the Brabant club were hammered by AZ in the Johan Cruyff Shield match, losing 4-0.

Woerts expects Bosz to run into major problems this season. "Bosz should have become the new national team coach, but now he is behind the curve. After Sunday, he is under internal pressure at PSV. If he keeps performing like this, he will not see out the season."

Bram Moszkowicz, who also appeared on the programme, called that suggestion ridiculous. "Surely you can't say that on the basis of one match?" the lawyer argues.

"No, it is more the mentality. The make-up of such a group... He is now going into his fourth year. That is a very long time for a coach. Usually, by then, the effect has worn off," Woerts says.

"I know Peter very well. I worked with him at Feyenoord. He is a very nice man and a good analyst, but he has been at PSV too long now," the sports marketer concludes.



