Peter Bosz impressed by two Ajax players: 'Made for the Eredivisie'

Peter Bosz is impressed by two Ajax signings, the PSV manager said in an interview with De Telegraaf. They are Julian Brandt and Tolu Arokodare.

Last summer, Ajax technical director Jordi Cruyff surprised friend and foe alike by signing Brandt out of the blue on a three-year deal. Shortly afterwards, Tolu arrived on loan from Wolverhampton Wanderers.

In Amsterdam, both players have made an excellent start to the season. Brandt has already scored six times in 11 matches and Tolu has managed the same in nine games.

Bosz likes what he has seen from Ajax's two signings. "Ajax have focused on experience and a number of those players are doing very well. They have strengthened enormously," he begins.

On Brandt, he says: "With Brandt, they have brought in a player I know very well (from his time at Borussia Dortmund, ed.). He is almost made for the Dutch league," he continues.

Turning to Tolu, Bosz adds: "They have also signed a big striker," he says of Tolu. "We do not really know that in the Netherlands. That is a quality injection for Ajax."