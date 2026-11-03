Peter Bosz has lashed out at ESPN ahead of PSV's match against Club Brugge. The Eindhoven side's manager is unhappy with how the broadcaster has 'framed' Noah Fernandez.

On Monday evening, ESPN posted an excerpt from a post-match interview with Fernandez following the Keuken Kampioen Divisie match between Jong PSV and NAC Breda.

Fernandez said in the clearly edited video: "The past few months have been difficult. After the match against Ajax at the Johan Cruyff ArenA, things went downhill very quickly, but that's part of it."

"I don't think I've been given the chance to show it again in recent weeks, but now it's up to me to show here that I do belong," Fernandez concluded in the video.

Next matches PSV Champions League 15:00 CLB Watch

At the press conference, Bosz criticised ESPN: "It has to do with ESPN. If you watch the whole interview, he says very different things from what you hear in that short video."

"If you watch the whole interview, you can see that he mainly put the responsibility on himself. He hopes he'll get another chance, but that's very different from how it has come across."

Bosz concluded: "That's the danger of chasing clicks and bytes. You want everything to be sensational. It's all about clicks these days. It is frustrating, because if you watch the whole interview, he expressed himself properly."