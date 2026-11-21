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Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez is preparing to declare that Barcelona are the club's historic enemy during his eagerly awaited address to members of the general assembly, in which he will also discuss the club's economic and sporting situation.

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Pérez will also take aim at the club's Catalan rivals and LaLiga president Javier Tebas, before members ratify Rafael Nadal's appointment to the board of directors.

According to Spanish newspaper AS, Florentino Pérez's speech to Real Madrid's delegate members will centre on economic stability, the need for change on the sporting side and relations with an enemy there can be no reconciliation with, a reference to Barcelona. He will also pledge a full commitment to ensuring sporting justice is pursued to the very end.

The Real Madrid president will also address the return of relations with UEFA to their normal course, the board's rejection of Javier Tebas's approach and Rafael Nadal's appointment to the club's board of directors.

This year feels very different. At previous meetings, the Real Madrid president would arrive to face the delegate members having said nothing publicly for the previous 12 months. This time the meeting takes place on Saturday morning at 10am Spanish time in Valdebebas.

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Last June's elections have changed that, because Florentino Pérez's last message is still relatively fresh. Even so, his speech, expected to last around 45 minutes, will set out the policy Real Madrid will follow over the coming months.

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Rafael Nadal

Pérez won't be the only headline act. Rafael Nadal's involvement marks an important milestone in Real Madrid's current journey. Ratifying his appointment to the board will be a mere formality, and it will come after Pérez once again secures approval for both last season's budget and this season's.

The Real Madrid president is expected to underline just how wide the rift between Real Madrid and Barcelona has become. Joan Laporta is no longer the friend he once was, and that will be clear in Pérez's speech to the delegate members.

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Nor will Javier Tebas escape. Pérez will devote part of his address to the irreconcilable dispute with the LaLiga president.

The board enjoys strong backing after the elections, and the start of the season has helped dispel every doubt surrounding the team. The early concerns have faded and supporters have reconnected fully with the side.

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Saturday morning should renew and strengthen that support, with Real Madrid's delegate members expected to confirm their backing for the board and their confidence in how those running the team go about their work.