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Kenneth Perez was stunned by Nacho Ferri's performance in De Klassieker on Sunday afternoon. The Spanish Feyenoord striker squandered several chances against Ajax (1-1) and missed a penalty. Speaking on ESPN's Dit was het Weekend, Perez delivered a scathing assessment of Feyenoord's frontman.

Feyenoord fell behind at De Kuip after just four minutes when Julian Brandt scored a stunning goal. Four minutes later, Luciano Valente capitalised on an error by the same German, and Feyenoord gradually took control.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst's side had enough chances to win in the second half. Ferri fired wildly wide from a promising position in the 52nd minute. A quarter of an hour later, he had another golden opportunity to put Feyenoord ahead from the penalty spot.

The Spaniard took the penalty after Lucas Rosa lightly caught Charles Vanhoutte in the penalty area. Ferri struck the ball so poorly that Maarten Paes saved it, and the striker failed to score from the rebound.

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The discussion on ESPN turned to Van Bronckhorst's limited options to give his side fresh impetus with substitutions. Perez believes any other striker would have done at least as well as Ferri on Sunday. "Whoever you had brought on up front would have been at about the same level as Ferri. Holy ....!"

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Presenter Wouter Bouwman then asked whether Perez meant the Feyenoord striker's overall level. "Ferri's overall level was disastrous today," the Danish pundit stressed. "You can miss a penalty, but you don't have to kick it with your studs like an amateur. Above all, he just wasn't there."

Perez also rejected suggestions that one of Ferri's team-mates should have taken responsibility for the penalty. "Then I hear some nonsense about how, if you have personalities in the team, they should take the penalty away from him. What nonsense!"

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The former footballer then put a hypothetical situation to fellow pundit Kees Kwakman. "Imagine Kees is number one on the list and he isn't having such a good game. I'm not going to go up to him and ask: Kees, are you sure about this?"

Perez said Ferri could, at most, have decided for himself to let a team-mate take the penalty. Watching the footage again, the pundit drew a comparison with golf. "That's a shank," said Perez, referring to a completely mishit ball. "That looks really amateurish, doesn't it?"

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Aside from Ferri's performance, Perez felt Feyenoord got far too little out of De Klassieker, given Ajax's poor play after the opening stages. "At some point you do get the feeling: hang on, this Ajax side are so weak. We really have to take advantage of that. They didn't do nearly enough with it."