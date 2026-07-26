The future of Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior enters its most heated phase this week, with Real Madrid having already placed a clear figure on the table.

According to the newspaper "Sport", Los Blancos president Florentino Perez has set a non-negotiable condition for considering Vinicius's departure. The offer, including the fixed amount, incentives and variables, must reach 160 million euros.

Perez stressed that anything below that figure would not even bring the Merengue club to the negotiating table.

His stance comes during the most sensitive period in the relationship between player and club, with Vinicius's contract expiring in the summer of 2027.

The situation has stirred the transfer market. According to "The Athletic", Arsenal have already begun exploring a move for Vinicius, whom they regard as one of the most prominent names capable of strengthening their attacking line.

That 160 million euros is no random number. Real refuse to lose a player of this stature without a financial return, and they also want a ceiling high enough to deter clubs content merely to test the waters.

The formula includes a fixed part plus a package of variables linked to performance and titles. This mechanism has become increasingly common in major deals, allowing the total value to rise without burdening the buying club with a huge sum up front.

Arsenal want Vinicius, but the matter remains at an early stage. So far, the two clubs have held no talks.

Once the 2026 World Cup concludes, the player and Los Blancos have agreed to resume renewal talks late this month.

Should those negotiations fail to make tangible progress, Real Madrid may open up to listening to offers, but always in line with the criterion set by their president: "at least 160 million euros".