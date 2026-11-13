Pérez fulfils his election promise to Real Madrid members

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Real Madrid have begun contacting their members to hand them the exclusive commemorative shirt that Florentino Perez promised to provide during his election campaign, should he be re-elected.

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The newspaper Sport report that Real Madrid have told their members they will gift each one a unique, exclusive commemorative shirt, regardless of age.

With that, Real Madrid deliver on one of the pledges Florentino Pérez made when he contested the presidential elections of the Royal Club last June.

An official notification has already gone out explaining how members can submit a request for the commemorative shirt.

The proposal was one of the standout promises of the electoral campaign. Days before the vote, Pérez pledged that, if re-elected, every Real Madrid member would receive an exclusive official shirt free of charge each year.

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Foot Headlines reported at the time that the shirt would be called "La Socia". It will never go on sale to the public, and it will carry a unique emblem dedicated solely to the club's registered members. A new and unique design will follow every season.

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Members can log in to the electronic members' service office until 30 December 2026, via the link set up for the purpose. There, they will choose the category, adult or child, and the size they want, subject to the stock available when they submit the request.

Real Madrid warned that any member who fails to specify a category and size will be sent a shirt according to available stock. The club asked members to update their personal details in their profile, including full address, mobile phone number and email, to make sure the shirt reaches them.

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This members' shirt is not the same kit the club will use to celebrate the 125th anniversary of its founding. Adidas are set to design that one.

According to the leaks, the anniversary shirt will go on sale in early 2027, before the official date of the Royal Club's founding anniversary on 6 March 2027.

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The gift lets the club's management tick off one of their most prominent electoral promises and hand a direct gesture to a fan base of more than 100,000 members.

Real Madrid sit second in the La Liga table this season on 30 points, three behind leaders and traditional rivals Barcelona after 12 rounds.