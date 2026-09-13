Pellegrini delivers good news to Morocco

Abde Ezzalzouli is back. The Moroccan winger returns to the Real Betis squad named by Manuel Pellegrini for tomorrow's trip to face Villarreal at the Estadio de la Cerámica in La Liga, having sat out the last two matches against Real Madrid and Lille.

Illness kept Ezzalzouli out of the Real Madrid fixture, with a bout of influenza forcing him to miss training. He then stayed behind as Betis travelled to France for their Champions League opener at Lille, the coaching and medical staff wanting to give him more time to recover.

His return caps a longer road back from a serious knee injury picked up over the summer, one that cost him a place in Morocco's World Cup squad. Now he is in contention to feature again during a hectic week for Betis.

Three matches in seven days await the Andalusian side. They start with Villarreal tomorrow, host Getafe next Thursday, then travel to face Deportivo La Coruña on Sunday at the Estadio Riazor.

Injury rules Aitor Ruibal out of the Villarreal clash. Diego Llorente also misses out after breaking his nose against Real Madrid, though he has returned to training wearing a protective mask.

Morante won't travel either, and is set to feature with the Betis reserves.

The Real Betis squad included:

Goalkeepers: Álvaro Valles, Diego Conde, Manu González.

Defence: Bellerín, Ortiz, Bartra, Natan, Valentín Gómez, Junior, Ferran García.

Midfield: Facundo Bernal, Marc Roca, Deossa, Fornals, Ceballos, Lo Celso, Isco, Fidalgo, Iker Losada, Antony, Riquelme, Ezzalzouli.

Attack: Troy Parrott, Cucho Hernández.