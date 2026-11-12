Manchester United announced today, Thursday, the departure of Michael Carrick from his post as the team's manager, following the Red Devils' disappointing start to the current season, confirming its intention to appoint a new permanent manager as soon as possible, amid reports of an agreement with Argentine Mauricio Pochettino.
Manchester United said, in a official statement, that they had reached a difficult decision over the need to change their technical leadership, having failed to match results to their ambitions.
Carrick returned to Manchester United last January and steered the team to third in the Premier League by the end of the 2025-2026 season. He won 12 of the remaining 17 matches, collecting more points than any other side in the division over that stretch.
The results slumped once the current campaign began. United have endured a wretched run, sitting 18th in the Premier League, below the relegation line, and 17th of 36 teams in the Champions League, with no clear sign of a turnaround in recent weeks.
All of this pushed the club's hierarchy to end the English coach's tenure, despite the lift he gave the team in the second half of last season.
Manchester United bid farewell to Carrick with moving words
United were keen to praise what Carrick delivered during his spell, hailing him as one of the club's legends both as a former player and in his most recent coaching role.
The club's statement read: "Michael is a Manchester United legend, and will always remain so. As he did when he was a player, he showed the highest levels of dedication and professionalism throughout his return to the club."
It added: "His leadership and achievements during last season will always be appreciated and cherished."
Closing their statement, United confirmed the hierarchy are working to appoint a permanent successor to Carrick as quickly as possible, without naming the awaited coach.
The decision to change the technical staff came after Omar Berrada, Manchester United's chief executive, and Jason Wilcox, the sporting director, met Jim Ratcliffe, the club's co-owner, in Monaco on Wednesday to review the team's faltering start to the season.
Pochettino closes in
Press reports had linked the club with a move for the Argentine Mauricio Pochettino, head coach of the United States national team, to succeed Carrick at Old Trafford.
According to those reports, United reached an initial agreement with Pochettino to take over as manager, though some details are still under discussion between the two parties.
The Argentine is tied to a contract with the United States Soccer Federation until mid-2030. His deal includes a release clause worth around 7 million pounds sterling, equivalent to nearly 9 million euros, which the English club must negotiate with the United States federation.
United are also working to agree terms with Pochettino over his assistant staff, with negotiations with the United States federation expected to accelerate over the next 24 hours.
Keen though they are for the Argentine to arrive at Old Trafford as quickly as possible, United know he remains committed to his current post with the United States national team, who are preparing to play two matches against Haiti during the ongoing international break.
Pochettino could take charge of Manchester United before the clash with Liverpool at Anfield on 22 November, with most of the squad due back at the club by next Thursday.
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I am the Head of shifts and oversee content. I have over 15 years of experience in sports journalism. I studied media and have worked for a number of Arabic print newspapers and websites, but the most significant milestone in my career was joining Kooora, the leading Arabic sports website, in 2016.
I always strive to provide reliable content, backed by numbers and statistics, free from exaggeration. I love the language of numbers because it knows no flattery. I have covered major soccer events, with a special focus on highlighting Arab soccer stars and their impact on the global stage.
Throughout my career, my work has focused on covering soccer—whether Egyptian, Arab, or international—and my interest has now shifted to Saudi soccer, following the massive boom the Kingdom has experienced over the past few years.
I’ve been connected to soccer since childhood. My first memory of the sport dates back to the 1998 World Cup. Although I was only 8 years old at the time, the excitement of the matches drew me in deeply, and I can’t forget Zinedine Zidane’s brilliance in the final and how he led the French national team to its first title in the tournament.
Brazilian Ronaldo was one of the legends who contributed to my passion for soccer at the start of this century; his goal-scoring style was amazing—he never missed in front of the goal. Then Cristiano Ronaldo emerged, and to this day I consider him my favorite player, because he inspired me with a sense of challenge and an unwavering desire to win, and this has been reflected in my writing style.
My articles focus on coverage of the Saudi Pro League, as well as other leagues such as the English Premier League, La Liga, and the UEFA Champions League. I also follow the transfer market closely and try to analyze the deals.
If you asked me what my fondest soccer memory is, I couldn’t think of anything better than the moment Egypt qualified for the 2018 World Cup—especially since it was our first qualification in 28 years, and the first time I’d ever seen my national team compete in the world’s biggest soccer tournament.
As for my all-time favorite lineup, it is as follows: Iker Casillas in goal. Paolo Maldini, Sergio Ramos, Cafu, and Roberto Carlos on defense. Andrés Iniesta, Zinedine Zidane, and Ronaldinho in midfield. Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, and Ronaldo Nazário up front.
Throughout my career, I’ve published a number of my favorite analyses and articles on Kooora, including:
A massive budget and a disappointing elimination... Why did Al Ahly fail at the Club World Cup?
Concerns over Salah’s rest and the opening of the black file... Will Liverpool regret the Firts deal?
The Benzema Law rules Al-Nassr... Ronaldo charts his future the French way
Alonso solves Klopp’s puzzle… Arnold: from defensive liability to offensive weapon
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