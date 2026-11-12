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Manchester United announced today, Thursday, the departure of Michael Carrick from his post as the team's manager, following the Red Devils' disappointing start to the current season, confirming its intention to appoint a new permanent manager as soon as possible, amid reports of an agreement with Argentine Mauricio Pochettino.

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Manchester United said, in a official statement, that they had reached a difficult decision over the need to change their technical leadership, having failed to match results to their ambitions.

Carrick returned to Manchester United last January and steered the team to third in the Premier League by the end of the 2025-2026 season. He won 12 of the remaining 17 matches, collecting more points than any other side in the division over that stretch.

The results slumped once the current campaign began. United have endured a wretched run, sitting 18th in the Premier League, below the relegation line, and 17th of 36 teams in the Champions League, with no clear sign of a turnaround in recent weeks.

All of this pushed the club's hierarchy to end the English coach's tenure, despite the lift he gave the team in the second half of last season.

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Manchester United bid farewell to Carrick with moving words

United were keen to praise what Carrick delivered during his spell, hailing him as one of the club's legends both as a former player and in his most recent coaching role.

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The club's statement read: "Michael is a Manchester United legend, and will always remain so. As he did when he was a player, he showed the highest levels of dedication and professionalism throughout his return to the club."

It added: "His leadership and achievements during last season will always be appreciated and cherished."

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Closing their statement, United confirmed the hierarchy are working to appoint a permanent successor to Carrick as quickly as possible, without naming the awaited coach.

The decision to change the technical staff came after Omar Berrada, Manchester United's chief executive, and Jason Wilcox, the sporting director, met Jim Ratcliffe, the club's co-owner, in Monaco on Wednesday to review the team's faltering start to the season.

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Pochettino closes in

Press reports had linked the club with a move for the Argentine Mauricio Pochettino, head coach of the United States national team, to succeed Carrick at Old Trafford.

According to those reports, United reached an initial agreement with Pochettino to take over as manager, though some details are still under discussion between the two parties.

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The Argentine is tied to a contract with the United States Soccer Federation until mid-2030. His deal includes a release clause worth around 7 million pounds sterling, equivalent to nearly 9 million euros, which the English club must negotiate with the United States federation.

United are also working to agree terms with Pochettino over his assistant staff, with negotiations with the United States federation expected to accelerate over the next 24 hours.

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Keen though they are for the Argentine to arrive at Old Trafford as quickly as possible, United know he remains committed to his current post with the United States national team, who are preparing to play two matches against Haiti during the ongoing international break.

Pochettino could take charge of Manchester United before the clash with Liverpool at Anfield on 22 November, with most of the squad due back at the club by next Thursday.