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Marc-André ter Stegen's ties with Barcelona have not been severed despite his move to Ajax. The German goalkeeper's recent visit to the Catalan city revealed that his connection with the Spanish club continues, not only contractually but also on the medical side, a development that raises questions about his future once his loan spell with the Dutch side comes to an end.

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Ter Stegen told ESPN on Friday why he travelled to Barcelona during the latest international break. He combined a family visit with a check-up with the club's medical services, according to Spanish newspaper Sport.

His trip to the Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper had raised questions about his current relationship with the Catalan club, and whether it hinted at a future return.

The German insisted the visit wasn't only about family, stressing that he remains contractually tied to Barcelona: "First of all, I went to visit my family, and I am still a Barcelona player." He'd felt some minor physical discomfort, he added, and always gives everything to stay fit and reach his highest level. So he used his time in the city for a medical follow-up.

Ter Stegen places huge trust in Barcelona's medical staff, who have handled his physical problems over the past years. In Catalonia, he underwent specific treatment on his knee and had the progress of the joint monitored. The medical teams at Barcelona, Ajax and the German national team continue to coordinate, sharing assessments and drawing on doctors who know his medical history in greater depth.

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The 34-year-old sees real value in having several medical opinions. Ajax's doctors haven't yet had the chance to learn his medical record in the same detail as Barcelona's staff. That's why he still turns to the Spanish club's services despite wearing the Dutch side's shirt this season, as he tries to stay physically stable and avoid a repeat of the problems that have affected his career in recent seasons.

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On the pitch, he has started to regain the continuity that injuries denied him, making 17 competitive appearances for Ajax across all competitions. Physical discomfort kept him out of the recent match against ADO Den Haag, but he returned to training on Thursday and confirmed his condition had improved.

He also praised team-mate Maarten Paes, who took over in goal in his absence. It was a nod to the competition within the Dutch squad and to the role his team-mates have played during his spells on the sidelines.

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For all his improved competitive situation, his future remains open. He's under contract with Barcelona until 30 June 2028, while his loan to Ajax ends at the end of the current season.

He hasn't ruled out a return to the Catalan club. But with Joan García first-choice goalkeeper under Hansi Flick, reclaiming his old place won't be easy.