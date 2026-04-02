Paulo Dybala could sign for a club outside Europe in three months’ time

It is quite possible that Paulo Dybala (32) will no longer be playing in Europe after this season, according to transfer journalist César Luis Merlo. Flamengo are keen to offer the Argentine a lucrative contract soon, whilst Boca Juniors are hoping for a spectacular return to his homeland.

The club that plays its matches at La Bombonera believes it has a particularly good chance with a romantic narrative. After fourteen seasons, Dybala could return to the country where he played forty international matches.

Flamengo has more to offer financially. Last winter alone, the Brazilian club paid a transfer fee of €42 million to prise Lucas Paquetá away from West Ham United.

In any case, it looks as though Dybala is leaving AS Roma. The left-footed player’s contract expires after four seasons, meaning he is available on a free transfer.

Dybala, who played his last international match in 2024, made 135 official appearances for Roma. In those matches, he scored 45 goals and provided 26 assists.

Only a miracle could now ensure that Dybala stays in Rome. At present, there are no talks between the two sides.

If Dybala is not yet ready to return to South America, the Süper Lig could also be an option. At clubs such as Galatasaray and Fenerbahçe, he would likely not have to take a pay cut from his current salary, which stands at around €8 million.