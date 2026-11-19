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Former Manchester United midfielder Paul Ince has heavily criticised his old club for spending £50 million on Andrey Santos during the summer transfer window. The ex-England international believes the massive fee was completely wasted and feels the team is now struggling to attract truly elite footballing talents.

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Questioning a massive transfer fee

Ince has heavily criticised United for their decision to sign Santos. The club spent £50 million to bring the Brazilian from Chelsea during the summer transfer window. The Red Devils recruited Santos alongside Youri Tielemans and Carlos Baleba to strengthen their midfield depth.

However, Santos managed to start just four of the club's first ten Premier League matches under former manager Michael Carrick. Following Carrick's departure, Mauricio Pochettino has arrived at Old Trafford. Despite the managerial change, Ince believes the massive transfer fee was a complete waste of club resources.

Money wasted on the wrong areas

Ince is adamant that the funds dedicated to Santos should have been invested in different areas of the pitch. He feels the current squad severely lacks quality at both ends of the field.

"Why did they spend £50m on Santos?" Ince told The Sun. "That’s £50m wasted. They could have put that into the defence or bought a striker. They have [Kobbie] Mainoo, who needs to develop. He needs to be playing, not Santos."

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Physicality and poor recruitment strategies

The criticism extended beyond Santos, with Ince also questioning the recent arrivals of Tielemans and Baleba. He noted that Tielemans faces a steep step up in expectations, while Baleba has struggled with recurring injuries since his £70m move. Ince also highlighted a distinct lack of physical dominance in the current midfield.

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"Tielemans, again, fantastic at Villa but it’s a different conversation when you come to United," he added. "Baleba didn’t play a lot last year. He comes in for £70m, plays a couple of games and he’s injured again. The game’s changing. It’s not all pass, pass, pass now. You’ve got to win your duels. You used to hear Pep Guardiola say every time, 'We didn’t win our duels, we didn’t win our tackles'. The game’s more physical, more powerful."

Rebuilding under a new manager

Pochettino is expected to receive financial backing to strengthen the squad in the upcoming January transfer window. However, Ince fears the club will struggle to recruit top-tier targets like Declan Rice or Jude Bellingham. He believes the ongoing instability has severely damaged their reputation among elite professionals.

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"Since Sir Alex Ferguson left it’s been a complete disaster," Ince concluded. "Would every player in the world want to come to United? They don’t, because it’s a basket case there, a shambles."