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Bayer Leverkusen striker Patrik Schick has hailed 20-year-old team-mate Ibrahim Maza as a world-class talent after forming a strong on-pitch partnership in the Bundesliga. The 30-year-old forward also reflected on admiring childhood idol David Beckham, admitting the former Manchester United star's global celebrity took him by surprise.

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Striker praises young Leverkusen playmaker

Schick reserved his highest praise for sought-after colleague Maza while also looking back on Beckham's career. Signed from Hertha BSC in May 2025 for a reported €12 million until June 2030, the young midfielder has settled rapidly. Maza has delivered three goals and three assists in nine league games, complementing Schick's eight goals and two assists.

Schick highlights strong attacking chemistry

Schick has struck 12 goals and two assists across 15 appearances in all competitions this term, thriving alongside the lively attacker. Discussing Maza's quality and character in an interview with Bundesliga, he said: "I don't need to say much about him on the pitch because he's showing everything himself. Anyone who understands football and watches him play can see that he's unbelievable. I really enjoy playing with him because I think we have good chemistry and understand each other very well on the pitch.

"He's one of those players people should really enjoy watching. On the pitch, he's phenomenal. In the dressing room, he's a very nice guy, a funny guy who's always laughing. Overall, I think he's a great person. For me, he's a world-class player."

Beckham celebrity status surprised Schick

The DFL also quizzed the Czech international about the player who inspired him growing up. Recalling his admiration for the England icon, he said: "It was when I was young. I liked Manchester United, and he was my favourite player at the time. I just really liked the way he kicked the ball, and that was it."

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Yet the forward admitted the retired midfielder's commercial rise proved unexpected, adding: "Of course, I didn't know that he would develop into such a big superstar, not just in football but also in marketing and around the world. He's a celebrity. At that time, I simply enjoyed watching him play football."

Next matches DZG Europa League 12:45 B04

Leverkusen await Maza fitness boost

Leverkusen's attacking duo could soon reunite despite Maza returning early from Algeria duty this month with an ankle issue. Head coach Carles Martinez has indicated the playmaker is expected to be in contention for Saturday's Bundesliga clash against SC Paderborn. Keeping Maza fit and Schick firing will be vital as Leverkusen chase domestic momentum.