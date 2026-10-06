Getafe are putting the finishing touches to a deal that will land them former Real Madrid captain Dani Carvajal.

President Ángel Torres confirmed on Tuesday that the club are working to sign the Spanish right-back as a free agent.





Speaking at the doors of the club's offices regarding Carvajal's arrival, he said: "We are working on it. The head coach asked me for a winger and we have not been able to find one, so let's see whether he is suited to carrying out the duties of both full-back and winger together."

Torres also revealed that the 34-year-old has passed his medical. Only one final step remains: thrashing out the details between La Liga and Getafe.

The Argentine Infobae website quoted the Getafe president as telling DAZN: "If I can reach an agreement with La Liga, it is likely he will join us."

Carvajal has been a free agent since his final outing for Real Madrid on 23 May, which closed a 23-season spell at the club, 13 of them with the first team.

He leaves the Bernabeu with 27 trophies, including six Champions Leagues. Now the right-back has chosen the south Madrid side, managed by José Bordalás, where he will feature in the Conference League.