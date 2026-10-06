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Real Madrid CF v Athletic Club - LaLiga EA SportsGetty Images Sport
Ahmad Salah
Translated by

Passed his medical: a decisive step between Carvajal and his new club

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Barcelona vs Getafe
Barcelona
Getafe
LaLiga
Real Madrid vs Villarreal
Real Madrid
Villarreal
D. Carvajal
Spain

The former Real Madrid captain prepares to return

Getafe are putting the finishing touches to a deal that will land them former Real Madrid captain Dani Carvajal.

President Ángel Torres confirmed on Tuesday that the club are working to sign the Spanish right-back as a free agent.


Speaking at the doors of the club's offices regarding Carvajal's arrival, he said: "We are working on it. The head coach asked me for a winger and we have not been able to find one, so let's see whether he is suited to carrying out the duties of both full-back and winger together."

Torres also revealed that the 34-year-old has passed his medical. Only one final step remains: thrashing out the details between La Liga and Getafe.

The Argentine Infobae website quoted the Getafe president as telling DAZN: "If I can reach an agreement with La Liga, it is likely he will join us."

Carvajal has been a free agent since his final outing for Real Madrid on 23 May, which closed a 23-season spell at the club, 13 of them with the first team.

He leaves the Bernabeu with 27 trophies, including six Champions Leagues. Now the right-back has chosen the south Madrid side, managed by José Bordalás, where he will feature in the Conference League.

Read also: Should he learn from Ronaldo? A warning message to Mourinho: Mbappé has not understood what Real Madrid represent

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