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Paris Saint-Germain claimed their 12th consecutive win this season with a 3-2 victory away to Nice. Nice took the lead through Algerian forward Mohamed Amoura in the eighth minute. Senny Mayulu equalised from the penalty spot in the 31st minute after a VAR intervention. Just one minute later, former Inter player Achraf Hakimi set up Desiré Doué for the goal that put PSG ahead.

Doué then suffered a serious injury to his right knee when it twisted sharply in the 39th minute as he tried to shield the ball alone, without contact from an opponent. Five minutes later, he was carried off on a stretcher in tears to applause from both sets of fans at the Allianz Riviera. Spanish forward Ferran Torres replaced the France international.

Doué will undergo tests, but there are fears he has torn a cruciate ligament in his knee and faces a lengthy absence.

The French and European champions' manager, Luis Enrique, has already lost Khvicha Kvaratskhelia for the rest of the season. The former Napoli player and Georgia international tore a cruciate ligament in his knee during the 4-2 Champions League win over Barcelona on 20 October at the Parc des Princes in Paris.

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President Nasser Al-Khelaifi could take the club back into the transfer market in January. Last summer, PSG signed two new wide forwards: Frenchman Maghnes Akliouche from Monaco for €50 million and Belgian Mika Godts from Ajax for €45 million. They also paid Barcelona €48.5 million for Spaniard Ferran Torres, who scored PSG's third five minutes before the 90th minute.

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In the 95th minute, Tunisian Ali Abdi made the final score 2-3 from Jonathan Clauss's second assist.

The win keeps Paris Saint-Germain top with 26 points from 11 Ligue 1 matches, five points clear of Davide Ancelotti's Lille, who host Lyon tonight.

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On Wednesday evening, PSG host Roma in the Champions League.