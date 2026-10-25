Paris's defence and the puzzling Valverde: the expected line-up for El Clasico

Barcelona and Real Madrid lock horns in another El Clasico today, with all eyes on the tactical calls facing Hansi Flick and Jose Mourinho as both coaches wrestle with key absences and selection headaches still unresolved.

With hours to go before kick-off, Spanish newspaper "Mundo Deportivo" have outlined Barcelona's expected line-up. Fellow Spanish paper "AS", meanwhile, have laid out three possible scenarios for Real Madrid, with Fede Valverde at the heart of the calculations after his standout displays at right-back in recent matches.





Flick's options

"Mundo Deportivo" report that Flick is leaning towards keeping faith with the same back line that faced Paris Saint-Germain, forced into it by an injury list that still rules out Jules Kounde, Eric Garcia and Christensen.

Next matches BAR LaLiga 16:00 RMA Watch

The paper suggests Marc Casado could slot in at right-back, with Joao Cancelo on the left and Pau Cubarsi partnering Gerard Martin in the centre.

In midfield, the expectation is a holding pair of Rodri and Pedri, with Fermin Lopez pulling the strings to fill the void left by Dani Olmo, who is sidelined with an injury to his left adductor muscle.

Up top, Lamine Yamal looks the frontrunner on the right wing, while the left flank comes down to a straight choice between England's Gordon and Germany's Adeyemi.

Raphinha, the paper adds, would again lead the line, though a tactical tweak could push him wide and bring Gabriel Jesus in as the centre-forward.

Valverde the key to Real Madrid's line-up

Across the capital, "AS" explain that Mourinho is weighing up three options, each hinging on where Valverde plays. The Uruguayan has thrived at right-back lately after his midfield partnership with Aurelien Tchouameni failed to click early on.

The first and, in the paper's view, most likely plan keeps Valverde at right-back. That leaves two spots up for grabs between Arda Guler, Bernardo Silva and Endrick, depending on how the roles are split between midfield and the right wing.

Scenario two sees Valverde return to midfield alongside Tchouameni, Guler pushed onto the right wing and Denzel Dumfries coming in at right-back.

Option three shifts Valverde onto the right wing, with Guler staying beside Tchouameni and the natural right-back options left to fight it out.

At centre-back, "AS" reckon Ibrahima Konate looks nailed on for a start. His partner comes down to Dean Huijsen or Antonio Rudiger, with Huijsen edging it on the number of starts this season.

The paper also tip Thibaut Courtois in goal, Marc Cucurella at left-back, Bellingham in attacking midfield, Diomande on the left wing and Kylian Mbappe leading the attack. Vinicius Junior misses out through suspension.

The expected line-ups for the two teams:

Barcelona:

Goalkeeper: Joan Garcia.

Defence: Marc Casado, Pau Cubarsi, Gerard Martin, Joao Cancelo.

Midfield: Rodri, Pedri, Fermin Lopez.

Attack: Yamal, Raphinha, Gordon.

Real Madrid

Goalkeeper: Thibaut Courtois.

Defence: Fede Valverde, Ibrahima Konate, Dean Huijsen, Marc Cucurella.

Midfield: Aurelien Tchouameni, Bernardo Silva, Jude Bellingham.

Attack: Guler, Mbappe, Diomande.

Read also:

Artificial intelligence answers: what is the expected result of the Barcelona and Real Madrid Clasico?











