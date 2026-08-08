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Hussein Hamdy

Translated by

Paris raises its offer to sign Juventus target from Serie A

Transfers
Juventus
Paris Saint-Germain
Parma Calcio 1913
Z. Suzuki
Serie A
Ligue 1
Italy
France
Japan

Fierce competition

Paris Saint-Germain are preparing to increase their bid to sign one of Juventus' targets in the current summer transfer window.

According to Sky Sport Italia, Parma rejected an initial PSG offer worth 28 million euros plus 5 million euros in add-ons for goalkeeper Zion Suzuki. They are unlikely to turn down the improved bid the French champions have in mind.

Nasser Al-Khelaifi, the Paris president, is ready to put around 35 million euros on the table including add-ons, with fresh contact between the two clubs expected early next week.

Optimism is growing in the French capital that a deal can be struck for the Japan international, who has already made clear he would welcome the switch. It would mark a significant step up in his career.

The news cuts both ways for Juventus. Suzuki was Luciano Spalletti's preferred target between the posts.

Should the move to the Parc des Princes go through, Juventus are clinging to the hope of landing the goalkeeper on a straight loan from Paris.

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