Paris Saint-Germain have turned their attention firmly towards Ferran Torres, after losing out on the signing of Yan Diomande following Real Madrid's last-minute intervention, which threw the Parisian club's plans into disarray.

PSG have moved during an intensive week, reaching a preliminary agreement to sign attacking midfielders Mika Godts from Ajax and Akliouche from Monaco. Now they have begun their move for Ferran Torres.

According to the Spanish newspaper "Sport", PSG have made clear to the player that they are ready to improve any contract offer Barcelona might put forward. The French club are confident they can convince him to join.

Luis Campos and company slowed the pace of the deal until they finalise business on the wings and, above all, the matter of those leaving the squad.

Gonçalo Ramos has already been sold to Milan, while Kolo Muani could leave for Juventus this weekend.

Once that is done, sporting adviser Luis Campos will turn his full attention to signing Ferran Torres, a process the club believe is heading in the right direction.

The first contacts over Ferran came during the World Cup, and PSG's impression is that the Barcelona forward was ready, at the very least, to listen. Luis Enrique's personality and the club's strong economic and sporting project pull in plenty of players.

Both parties have talked. The interest is clear. Now comes the moment to define the financial offer and lay the foundations of an agreement.

This is no bargaining tactic. PSG are offering Ferran a five-year contract, with a salary significantly higher than he earns at Barcelona.

That guarantees the player a big wage and a signed deal during the best years of his career, security for his future.

PSG also know the situation has grown more complicated. The excellent level Ferran showed at the World Cup, along with Barcelona's failure so far to sign a forward, could obstruct the process.

Barcelona will pressure Ferran to stay. The question is whether it is now too late, after the Catalan club kept the matter frozen for so long.

That hurt the player, who watched every one of his team-mates' renewals go through before his own.

Ferran has a strong relationship with Barcelona, and he knows his minutes could rise sharply if the club fail to sign Julián Álvarez this summer.

He is also aware that nailing down a starting place at PSG would be extremely difficult, given the attacking power at the club.

Reach an agreement with Torres, and PSG will then open talks with Barcelona. Both parties would be forced to strike a deal, because the player has only one year left on his contract.