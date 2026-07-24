Leandro Paredes, the Argentina international, has remained in the spotlight because of his aggressive conduct in the 2026 World Cup final against Spain.

The midfielder picked up a yellow card in the showpiece and clashed repeatedly with the Spanish players. His temper flared further after the defeat, when he shoved Eric García and squared up to Gavi, who had stepped in to protect his teammate.

According to "AS", Paredes worked through his frustration by returning to action with Boca Juniors, even though the scrutiny lingered and he had barely had time to digest the bitterness of the loss.

Back in a Boca shirt, Paredes featured again in the Copa Sudamericana against O'Higgins and produced an outstanding display.

Victory at La Bombonera did little to shift the conversation. The World Cup final defeat remained the story.

With the dust settled, Paredes moved to shut down the conspiracy theories surrounding Spain's win, praising the level his opponents reached on the biggest night.

The Tango star told ESPN: "Spain were better than us in the final, and they deserve to win the World Cup."

He added: "We pay no attention to these theories. If I were to believe everything I hear, I would lose my mind. A lot was said before, during and after the World Cup."

Reflecting on the tournament, he said: "We put on a wonderful tournament. All that remains for us is to enjoy what we have achieved over the past eight years, for it has been an exceptional journey. Perhaps we will realise the greatness of what we have accomplished as time passes, because it is something unbelievable."

The Argentine holding midfielder also refused to close the door on his international future, saying: "For many, there will be a time to think about whether they will continue the journey or not. It has been an exceptional journey."

He went on: "It will be difficult to maintain this level and for the group to keep working in the same way. We have to think and carry out a thorough assessment and talk with the coach. Decisions must be taken calmly, and I do not know whether I will continue."

His parting words carried the ache of the near miss: "I think that getting over what we experienced will take a long time. It is true that we have achieved important things, but the pain of losing the World Cup final will stay with us for a long time because we were once again so close. Nevertheless, we must enjoy what we have accomplished."