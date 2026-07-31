Chelsea star Cole Palmer has issued a light-hearted warning to his new team-mate Morgan Rogers, insisting he will send bailiffs to his front door if he uses his famous "cold" celebration.

The two close friends played together at Manchester City and have reunited at Stamford Bridge after Rogers's £117 million move. Both use the same celebration, appearing as though they are feeling extremely cold.

Palmer, 24, trademarked his iconic celebration with the UK's Intellectual Property Office last year. Chelsea's new winger was in fact the first to use it in a professional match, a few days before the Blues star.

Throughout the summer the pair exchanged messages and kept in constant contact, after Rogers told the number 10 he was close to joining the Blues despite being a prime target for Arsenal.

Asked how the rivalry over the celebration would be resolved, Palmer said, in comments highlighted by Britain's The Sun: "We've never even talked about it!".

He added: "It's one of those things, he does it and I do it. I've trademarked it, so if he tries to do anything, the bailiffs will be at his front door!".

He continued, laughing: "No, we'll do it together."

Palmer took his summer break while the new British record signing was with the England national team at the World Cup. That means Rogers will not join his new team-mates until they return from the pre-season tour in Australia and Asia.

Having grown up together, Rogers and Palmer played in the same team at Manchester City and with the England national team. The number 10 has no concerns about how they will fit together, especially given how close they are.

Palmer explained: "I always talk to him, but when I heard Chelsea were trying to sign him, I was messaging him more intensively. Maybe he got fed up with me, but at least he's here now."

He added: "He told me straight away when he was on his way to join. It wasn't leaked and nobody knew about it, just me and him and the club's senior management. So it was a secret that was hard to keep, but I kept the secret!".

On Rogers being a top-class signing, Palmer said: "Definitely, everyone knows how good he is. He's one of my best friends of course, so I'm very happy with this move."

He concluded: "We're two different players, he relies on physicality more than me, both with and without the ball, and he likes to carry the ball forward, whereas I prefer to pass. I think we can play together brilliantly, and we played together when we were young."