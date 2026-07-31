Palmer: I "dozed off" while watching England at the World Cup!

Cole Palmer has told a funny story about following England at the 2026 World Cup after missing out on the final squad: the Chelsea star fell asleep at half-time during the Three Lions' epic 3-2 round-of-16 win over Mexico.

Speaking on Chelsea's pre-season tour in Australia, the 24-year-old drew laughter from the assembled press: "Yes, I watched the match, but I slept through the first half." The game kicked off at two in the morning GMT after a storm delayed it by an hour.

A surprise omission

Thomas Tuchel's decision to leave Palmer out of the 26-man squad for the North American tournament stunned plenty of observers. The playmaker had been in outstanding form for his club.

Following the games from the other side of the world proved a real challenge. "Obviously I was away, and the times were a bit crazy in America, so it was a bit difficult, but I did watch the games," Palmer explained.

By nodding off during the first half, Palmer missed one of England's greatest World Cup victories. The Three Lions battled to a brave win with ten men over Mexico inside their fortress, the famous Azteca Stadium.

The omission as motivation for revenge

Palmer made no secret of the fact that missing the World Cup will fuel him next season. He intends to turn that bitter experience into extra motivation to prove his worth.

"Naturally, if someone tells you that you're not good enough to join the squad, you'll put in extra effort," he said in a firm tone, a clear message to Tuchel and the England coaching staff.

There was an upside. The omission handed Palmer some much-needed time to rest and recover after a long 2025-26 season, one plagued by multiple injuries that dented his physical level.

Preparing for the new season under Xabi

Palmer is now gearing up for the new campaign under Spanish coach Xabi Alonso at Chelsea, who take on traditional rivals Tottenham in a friendly next Saturday as part of their pre-season preparations.