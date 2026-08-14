Who did it first? Who did it better? Cole Palmer has finally admitted he borrowed his famous "freezing cold" celebration from close friend Morgan Rogers, while insisting that he alone is the reason it became a global phenomenon.

The pair have traded banter over the celebration's true origin for several seasons. Rogers, the former Aston Villa player, has always claimed the move as his own.

Reunited at Stamford Bridge after their years together in Manchester City's academy, Palmer has now decided to spill the behind-the-scenes story of how the celebration came about. Speaking to "CFC+" as reported by British newspaper "The Sun", he said: "I can't remember exactly how the idea started, we were talking and he told me to do it. He was the one who did it first in a midweek game, then we played against Luton Town on the Saturday and I told him I was going to do it. I bet he wishes I hadn't done it back then!".

Laughing, Palmer added: "He did it before me, yes, but I'm the one who made it famous! That's the truth, and he himself admits it".

Their friendship stretches back to those academy days at Manchester City, alongside current Chelsea team-mates Romeo Lavia and Liam Delap. It has since grown into a friendly rivalry. Rogers previously revealed that Palmer is the first to message him after any standout performance, and that the pair never stop chasing the upper hand.

Two years ago, Chelsea beat Aston Villa 3-0. Beforehand, Rogers sent Palmer a short message: "Don't score against Villa". Palmer's reply came colder than the celebration itself: "The man of the match award is coming home with me". That is exactly what happened, and Palmer made a point of posting their private conversation on Instagram next to a photo of the award.

The jokes kept coming. Chelsea's number 10 teased Rogers that he would send the "court bailiffs" round if he tried the celebration at Stamford Bridge, before hinting to fans that the pair might celebrate together soon.

Palmer said: "We hadn't talked about a joint celebration before, but it's become a reality now, he does it and I do it. I've registered the trademark for the celebration in my name, so if he tries to do any move, he'll find the bailiffs at his front door!".

Delighted to be playing together again, the pair showed real understanding during shooting drills the club posted on social media ahead of their first match of the season, a home friendly against Real Sociedad.

Palmer finished by recalling the moment he learned of Rogers' move to Chelsea, when his friend was with Reece James at the England national team camp: "I found a missed call from him, and an instant message saying I had only 5 minutes to call him back. I felt then that he had something important. I went downstairs and called him straight away, and he announced to me the news of his arrival. I didn't believe him at first, but when I made sure, I was over the moon".