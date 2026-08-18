How to buy Palmeiras 2026 tickets: Upcoming fixtures, ticket prices, Brasileirão Série A news and more

Palmeiras may be the most decorated club in Brazilian soccer, with 12 league titles to their name, but after missing out on glory during the previous two campaigns, the Alviverde are desperate to get their hands on the glittering prize once more. Why not see if they can seal the deal this season by booking match tickets today?

Having finished second to Botafogo in 2024 (by 6pts) and second to Flamengo in 2025 (by 3pts), the side from Sao Paulo will be keen to maintain their momentum this term and get over the line. Palmeiras may have recorded memorable Serie A successes over title rivals Flamengo, Athletico Paranaense and Fluminense this year, but they know they cannot afford to take their foot off the gas.

While there's been no main standout league performer for Palmeiras in front of goal this season, former Manchester United and Fulham star, Andreas Pereira, continues to play a pivotal role on the assists front. They'll also be hoping that their foreign stars, José Manuel López, Ramón Sosa, Mauricio and Jhon Arias continue to shine.

The Brazilian soccer scene will be sizzling over the coming months and you could witness some live action by securing seats. Let GOAL give you the full lowdown on Palmeiras tickets, how much they cost, how to get them and much more.

Upcoming Palmeiras fixtures

Date & Time (local) Fixture Location Tickets Sun, Aug 23 (4pm) Serie A: Palmeiras vs Vasco da Gama Nubank Parque, São Paulo Tickets Wed, Aug 26 (9.30pm) Copa do Brasil Q/F L1: Palmeiras vs Santos Nubank Parque, São Paulo Tickets Sun, Aug 30 (7.30pm) Serie A: Mirassol FC vs Palmeiras Estádio José Maria de Campos Maia, Mirassol Tickets Wed, Sep 2 (9.30pm) Copa do Brasil Q/F L2: Santos vs Palmeiras Vila Belmiro Stadium, Santos Tickets Sun, Sep 6 (6.30pm) Serie A: Botafogo vs Palmeiras Estádio Nilton Santos, Rio de Janeiro Tickets Sun, Sep 13 (3pm) Serie A: Palmeiras vs São Paulo Nubank Parque, São Paulo Tickets Sun, Sep 20 (3pm) Serie A: Gremio vs Palmeiras Arena do Grêmio, Porto Alegre Tickets Wed, Oct 7 (3pm) Serie A: Palmeiras vs Esporte Clube Bahia Nubank Parque, São Paulo Tickets

How to buy Palmeiras tickets

Official Palmeiras match tickets can only be purchased online via the club's dedicated ticketing site, Ingressos Palmeiras. Tickets typically go on sale approximately 5 to 7 days before each match day, released in structured priority windows.

Palmeiras utilizes a staggered 'waves' system for all matches at their Nubank Parque home in Sao Paulo:

Days 1–3 (Club Members Priority): The first few days of sales are open exclusively for Avanti (Sócio Torcedor) fan club members.

Day 4 onwards (General Public Sale): If any tickets remain after the member windows, general public sales open up online.

Match Day: On rare occasions where matches do not sell out, physical ticket windows at Allianz Parque may sell remaining seats, but buying online in advance is highly recommended—especially for high-profile fixtures like the Paulista Derby against Corinthians.

In addition, fans can purchase Palmeiras match tickets on the secondary market. Ticombo is one of the leading retailers for those seeking to secure seats through alternative channels, offering a reliable option for fans hoping to pick up last-minute tickets.

How much are Palmeiras tickets?

Official face value tickets for standard Palmeiras home matches at the Nubank Parque generally range from R$ 100 to R$ 260 ($18-$48 USD) for standard fixtures, but those prices scale up to R$ 180 - R$ 500+ ($33-$90+ USD) for premium derbies and knockout tournament fixtures, such as the Copa Libertadores.

Ticket pricing and availability depend directly on stadium tiers and the club's official membership categories.

Keep tabs on the club's official ticket portal for additional information or on secondary resale sites such as Ticombo for current availability.

Everything you need to know about Nubank Parque

Nubank Parque (formerly Allianz Parque) is a world-class multi-purpose stadium in São Paulo, Brazil, located on the historic grounds of Parque Antarctica. It was opened in 2014 and is home to Campeonato Brasileiro Série A side, Palmeiras, as well as hosting international fixtures. The venue holds 43,713 fans for football matches and up to 55,000 for major international music concerts.

Away from football, Nubank Parque was ranked globally among the top-20 stadium venues for live music and entertainment by IQ Magazine's Stadium Stars Report, and it serves as a premier tour stop in Latin America.

In 2026, the stadium ended its naming rights agreement with Allianz and entered into a new partnership with the Brazilian financial technology company, Nubank. To determine the venue's new name, an online poll was launched among Palmeiras fans. The options presented were Nubank Arena, Parque Nubank, and Nubank Parque, with the latter receiving the most votes.

List of Palmeiras records and statistics

Palmeiras (Sociedade Esportiva Palmeiras) is one of the most successful clubs in Brazilian and South American football history.

Honours and Trophy highlights

Campeonato Brasileiro Série A: 12 titles (all-time national record) (1960, 1967 (RGP), 1967 (TB), 1969, 1972, 1973, 1993, 1994, 2016, 2018, 2022, 2023)

Copa do Brasil: 4 titles (1998, 2012, 2015, 2020)

Copa Libertadores: 3 titles (1999, 2020, 2021)

Individual Player Records

Most Appearances: Ademir da Guia (902), Emerson Leão (621)

Most Goals: Heitor (327), César Maluco (182)

The First Global Champions

Palmeiras won the 1951 Copa Rio, beating Juventus. This historic eight-team tournament is widely recognized as the first-ever international club championship.



