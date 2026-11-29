Palmeiras defeated Estudiantes 1-0 in Montevideo to win their fourth Copa Libertadores title and secure a path toward a potential Intercontinental Cup final against Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain. Head coach Abel Ferreira credited his players' movement and creativity after booking Verdão's ticket to Qatar and the 2029 Club World Cup.
Palmeiras win Libertadores and target PSG showdown
Palmeiras claimed their fourth Copa Libertadores title with a 1-0 victory over Estudiantes at the Centenario stadium in Montevideo on Saturday, booking a place in December's FIFA Intercontinental Cup in Qatar—where 2025-26 UEFA Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain await directly in the final. Ramon Sosa struck the decisive goal to send Verdao to the Middle East alongside a guaranteed berth in the 2029 Club World Cup.
The triumph lifted Palmeiras level with Flamengo as the most decorated Brazilian club in Libertadores history and moved them into joint-fourth overall alongside Flamengo, River Plate and Estudiantes.
'The real artists are the players' – Abel's blueprint
Head coach Abel Ferreira—now the most decorated manager in Palmeiras history with 12 trophies and three Libertadores crowns—revealed that his winning tactical plan blended Brazilian build-up with Argentinian verticality through alternating runs from Arthur and Jhon Arias.
"What I said was: they had to play on different lines. When Arthur was down, Arias had to break through," Ferreira told ESPN. "Brazilian football attacks from the back, then attacks forward. Argentinian football is more forward-thinking. And I mix the two: when one moves backward, the other has to move forward."
Ferreira insisted the coaching staff simply set the structure before letting the squad decide the match: "After that, what he's going to do is Arias' decision, it's our Arthur's decision. The only thing I demand from them is behavior, because, let's be honest, the real artists are the players. The coach just has to avoid complicating things."
Record-breaking dynasty and Intercontinental Cup format
Saturday's victory marked Palmeiras' 13th trophy since 2020 and extended their club-record knockout winning streak to 11 consecutive matches in 2026, while captain Gustavo Gomez reached a club-record 14 titles and 17 finals.
Under the six-team FIFA Intercontinental Cup format, UEFA Champions League winners PSG enter straight into the final, while the other five continental champions battle through earlier knockout rounds. After 2025-26 AFC Champions League Elite winners Al-Ahli and 2026 OFC Professional League champions Auckland FC contested the first-round play-off for the right to face 2025-26 CAF Champions League winners Mamelodi Sundowns in the FIFA African-Asian-Pacific Cup, Palmeiras enter at the second-round stage in the FIFA Derby of the Americas.
Gruelling schedule on the road to Paris Saint-Germain
Before any potential showdown with PSG in the FIFA Intercontinental Cup final on December 16 at 1 PM Brasilia time, Palmeiras face a demanding run across two continents.
Verdao contest the Copa do Brasil final against Gremio just three days before meeting 2026 CONCACAF Champions Cup winners Toluca at the Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium on December 9, with a FIFA Challenger Cup play-off against Mamelodi Sundowns awaiting the winners on December 12 for the right to face PSG.
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A sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience, beginning the professional journey at Indonesia's legendary Tabloid BOLA from 2017 until its final print edition in December 2018. Following that, joining GOAL, contributing as a freelance writer for FIFA, and working within the media department of the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF). Alongside the journalism career, also active as a live play-by-play commentator for Indonesian football since 2017. Holds a bachelor's degree in History from the Faculty of Cultural Sciences, Universitas Padjadjaran, Bandung.
Football Story
Footballing identity built on geography, heritage, and childhood obsession. Although the father played for a traditional rival club, nine years living in Bandung made Persib a spiritual home, sparked in 2006 by Thai goalkeeper Kosin Hathairattanakool and witnessing firsthand how deeply locals own the club. Globally, the first true love was Ronaldo and Inter Milan, enduring the heartbreak of near-misses during injury-plagued years. With Dutch roots in Rotterdam, making Feyenoord the club of choice, the Netherlands national team has always remained close to the heart, highlighted by the 2010 World Cup final, a live 2013 friendly against Indonesia, and Oranje Indonesia watch parties. Arjen Robben and Giovanni van Bronckhorst remain ultimate favorites, while Football Manager 2005 sparked a lasting admiration for Athletic Bilbao’s philosophy. Outside football, allegiance lies with the Chicago Bulls and Golden State Warriors through icons like Michael Jordan, Derrick Rose, and Stephen Curry.
Areas of Expertise
Areas of expertise span Indonesian football and Liga 1 data insights and unique features, alongside Southeast Asian and East Asian football landscapes covering Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Japan, and Korea. Additional skills include digital and social media video content creation such as Instagram reels and podcasts, as well as player profiling, feature writing, live broadcasting, interviewing, photography, and multilingual communication in basic français and español .
Favourite Footballing Memory
Combining a passion for backpacking with professional assignments has made it possible to pursue two goals simultaneously. Meeting and interviewing various Indonesian players pursuing careers or currently based abroad, ranging from across Southeast Asia to Europe, has been an absolute privilege and honor. Traveling independently through the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, France, and Japan to track down and connect with Indonesian players competing abroad remains a truly cherished experience. Crafting interview content with them is a body of work that will always hold a special place in memory.
My All-Time XI
It’s tough to lock down a definitive starting XI, but the non-negotiables are Manuel Neuer or Rogério Ceni in goal; alongside Javier Zanetti, Sergio Ramos, N'Golo Kanté, Toni Kroos, Arjen Robben, Mo Salah, and Zlatan Ibrahimović. Juan Román Riquelme or Michael Laudrup most likely complete the tactical puzzle. While legends like Lothar Matthäus, Zinedine Zidane, and Ronaldo are impossible to overlook, they were left out simply because they feature in everyone else's lineup.