Palestine thrash China with five goals on home soil

Palestine thrashed China 5-0 in Friday's friendly at the Chongqing Longxing Stadium, bringing the "Fida'i" training camp in China to a close.

Osaid Al-Hamlawi opened the scoring in the 16th minute, firing home with his right foot from inside the box after Oday Dabbagh teed him up, the goal awarded following a VAR review. Six minutes later he struck again, converting Zaid Qunbar's pass to make it two, VAR confirming that one as well.

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Dabbagh then got in on the act. Five minutes into first-half stoppage time, he lashed a left-footed effort into the net from inside the area after Omeed Mahajna released him, sending Palestine in three goals to the good at the break.

China threw on five substitutes at half-time, but the changes did nothing to stem the tide. Dabbagh grabbed his second and Palestine's fourth in the 54th minute, drilling a right-footed finish from the right of the box.

The hosts went close to pulling one back twice, both times from direct free-kicks that cannoned off the right post. Wang Shangyuan rattled the woodwork in the 68th minute, Liu Yang in the 79th.

Ahmed Al-Qaq completed the rout in the third minute of stoppage time, striking right-footed from the centre of the area. He had replaced Dabbagh in the 82nd minute.

Khaled Al-Nabris went into the book for Palestine in the 50th minute, with China's Gao Chunyu booked in the 68th for a violent challenge.

During the same camp, Palestine had beaten Tajikistan 4-2, a game in which Osaid Al-Hamlawi scored twice.