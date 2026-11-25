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The news coming out of Celtic was not good for Egyptian winger Haissem Hassan. Just as he was preparing to seize a fresh chance to prove himself, the club's latest decision regarding Portuguese forward Jota turned everything upside down and left him facing a far tougher test than he had expected.

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Hassan's start at Parkhead has been a struggle. He arrived last summer in a £6 million deal, a fee that could rise significantly with add-ons, and that price tag piled pressure on him from day one.

There have been flashes of what he can do. He's clearly a gifted player with pace and skill, but he hasn't been consistent enough, especially for a player of his standing and price tag. Manager Martin O'Neill made that plain when he left the winger out of the squad for the last two matches.

O'Neill explained, in comments carried by Scottish outlet "The Celtic Bhoys", that the second omission came about because the winger returned from international duty later than most of the squad. He was also emphatic that Hassan needs to work harder and fight more for his place.

Still, O'Neill promised the Egypt international would feature against Torinsi in the Europa League on Thursday night. Celtic badly need the win after collecting just three points from their four matches, and Hassan had been tipped to start the crucial encounter.

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According to the Scottish outlet, though, Jota's return to the picture has sharply reduced the Egyptian's chances of playing.

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Celtic have added Jota to their Europa League squad after Mika Bauer suffered an ankle injury that will keep him out for up to ten weeks. Competition rules let clubs replace any player who picks up a serious injury ruling him out for the whole of the registration period, which runs until roughly mid-December.

The timing couldn't be worse for Hassan. The Portuguese star wasn't at his best against St Mirren, but the attacking trio he formed with Yang Hyun-jun and Camilo Duran looked very promising. O'Neill may well be tempted to rely on that line-up regularly in the weeks ahead.

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That's the last thing Hassan needs. He wants to start more often and prove his worth. He's expected to get regular minutes, but he's unlikely to start ahead of Jota or Yang for the time being.

One factor could still work in Hassan's favour. Jota is still working his way back to full fitness, and O'Neill may not yet have the green light to play the Portuguese star twice in one week, particularly with a European fixture bringing travel and fatigue.