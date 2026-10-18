Owen Wijndal reveals unusual habit in Ajax squad: ‘Since Míchel’s arrival…’

Owen Wijndal revealed an unusual squad habit after FC Groningen v Ajax (2-5). The left-back explained how coach Míchel Sánchez's approach keeps Ajax's players guessing.

While many Dutch coaches tell their players the starting XI well before a match, Míchel waits until just a few hours before kick-off.

Míchel believes the delay keeps potential starters focused on preparing for the match for longer. But it has another consequence.

"No, I have to be honest…" Wijndal begins, laughing as he speaks to ESPN. "Sometimes a few of us in the team try to guess the starting XI."

Reporter Cristian Willaert is surprised. "Yes, of course, that does happen a bit within the team. But we actually always get it wrong," Wijndal says.

"With the previous coaches, we always heard the starting XI beforehand, or you could get an idea from the bibs in training. This coach does it differently: he reveals the starting XI three or four hours before the match."

Wijndal sees the thinking behind his coach's decision. "I think he wants everyone to stay sharp. You don't know any earlier, so you have to stay sharp. I think it's good for the team."