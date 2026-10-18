Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
Owen WijndalESPN
Siep Engelen
Translated by

Owen Wijndal reveals unusual habit in Ajax squad: ‘Since Míchel’s arrival…’

FC Groningen vs Ajax
FC Groningen
Ajax
Eredivisie
O. Wijndal
Michel

Owen Wijndal revealed an unusual squad habit after FC Groningen v Ajax (2-5). The left-back explained how coach Míchel Sánchez's approach keeps Ajax's players guessing. 

While many Dutch coaches tell their players the starting XI well before a match, Míchel waits until just a few hours before kick-off. 

Míchel believes the delay keeps potential starters focused on preparing for the match for longer. But it has another consequence. 

"No, I have to be honest…" Wijndal begins, laughing as he speaks to ESPN. "Sometimes a few of us in the team try to guess the starting XI." 

Reporter Cristian Willaert is surprised. "Yes, of course, that does happen a bit within the team. But we actually always get it wrong," Wijndal says.

Next matches
AJX

AJX

Conference League

22 Oct 2026

ATA

ATA

NEC

NEC

Eredivisie

25 Oct 2026

GRO

GRO

"With the previous coaches, we always heard the starting XI beforehand, or you could get an idea from the bibs in training. This coach does it differently: he reveals the starting XI three or four hours before the match." 

Wijndal sees the thinking behind his coach's decision. "I think he wants everyone to stay sharp. You don't know any earlier, so you have to stay sharp. I think it's good for the team."

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Follow GOAL on Google