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Barcelona have begun searching for a new centre-back in the transfer market, after the defensive line failed to deliver the expected levels under Hansi Flick, something that was clearly evident during some matches, prompting the sporting management to act in order to strengthen the squad ahead of the second half of the season.

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None of this came as a surprise. Deco, Barcelona's sporting director, spent much of last summer chasing a defender to reinforce the back line, only for Flick to pull the plug on the deal and press on with the options already available, even though the defence was crying out for more depth. The fallout went beyond the failure to sign anyone new. Ronald Araujo departed on loan to Liverpool, leaving Barcelona with just four centre-backs. The number looked adequate on paper, but Andreas Christensen's injury record turned it into a gamble, a fear confirmed when the Danish defender was ruled out for a further month.

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Iraola draws out the best version of Araujo

At Anfield, the Uruguayan has flourished. Liverpool manager Andoni Iraola handed him the confidence he needed, and the defender has repaid it with a run of form few expected so soon. He has lined up more often at full-back than centre-back, yet he has still delivered standout displays and won over the Liverpool faithful.

According to the newspaper Marca, this is no longer just about performances on the pitch. Liverpool's sporting management are seriously weighing up whether to activate his purchase clause next summer, convinced by everything he has shown since arriving. The club now appear ready to keep the Uruguayan for good, having seen him prove his worth to the team.

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Araujo's fate in his own hands: Barcelona out of the decision-making circle

Here is the curious part. Barcelona do not count Araujo's return among their priorities, neither in the January window nor in their plans for next season. It is not that the club have no desire to reclaim their player. They have simply lost control over his future, with the final call now resting on Liverpool and Araujo himself.

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Should the English club trigger the purchase option and Araujo agree to stay, Barcelona will have no way back. Current indications point firmly in that direction, especially with the player content in his new surroundings, finally getting the game time that has brought his old levels flooding back.

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55 million euros will decide Araujo's future

The agreement between the two clubs hands Liverpool the right to buy Araujo for 55 million euros. Pay the fee to activate the clause, and Barcelona can neither block the deal nor reclaim the player. Their only hope would be to talk the Uruguayan out of accepting the English offer. That looks a tall order, given how his recent spell at Barcelona played out and how settled he now is at Liverpool.

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Araujo's numbers bolster Liverpool's position

Araujo caught plenty off guard, and not just with his quality. He needed no time at all to settle into life at Liverpool. Strong from the start at both ends of the pitch, he has already scored twice in his opening months on Merseyside, strengthening his case for a permanent stay. The report states that Liverpool would buy him now if they could, but the clause can only be triggered at the end of the season, forcing the management to bide their time before making anything official.

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Nor would rushing the deal make much sense right now. Liverpool would rather keep tabs on Araujo over the coming months in case his form dips or an injury throws the calculations into doubt. That is why no final decision will arrive before the season's end, when the window to activate the option opens, should the club have settled on keeping the Uruguayan.

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