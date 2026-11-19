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The Blaugrana want to bolster their defence in the winter. Their search has led them to Borussia Dortmund.

Borussia Dortmund's Germany international Nico Schlotterbeck (26) has emerged as a potential signing for Spanish champions Barcelona.

Mundo Deportivo reports that Schlotterbeck is one of three defenders Barca are considering to strengthen their central defence. The Blaugrana also have Italian Alessandro Bastoni (27, Inter Milan) and Argentine World Cup winner Lisandro Martinez (28, Manchester United) in their sights.

All three fit Barcelona's profile. Sporting director Deco wants a left-footed centre-back who can give head coach Hansi Flick's team more stability from January.

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How long is Nico Schlotterbeck under contract at Borussia Dortmund?

Schlotterbeck made his Germany debut under Flick. Barcelona were linked with the former Freiburg player last season, too. After weeks of negotiations, the defensive leader eventually extended his Borussia Dortmund contract until 2031 . His deal is said to include a release clause with a fixed fee of between €50 million and €60 million for several top clubs. Whether Barca are among them is unknown.

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Deco recently addressed the reported interest in Schlotterbeck. Speaking on the 'Tot Costa' podcast on Catalunya Radio, the former player said: "It's better not to comment on him. Otherwise his price will probably rise."

Schlotterbeck joined Borussia Dortmund in 2022 after five years at Freiburg. Dortmund paid €20 million for him. He has recovered from a serious ankle injury he sustained at the World Cup and is fit and in form again. This season, Schlotterbeck has made ten competitive appearances and scored one goal. He has also featured recently under new Germany coach Jürgen Klopp. In the 5-0 Nations League win over the Netherlands, Schlotterbeck played the full match and scored a header in the emphatic victory .

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Bastoni, meanwhile, was repeatedly linked with a move to Barca in the spring . Inter reportedly demanded a high fee, with figures of up to €70 million mentioned. Bastoni stayed in Milan, where his contract runs until 2028. Martinez would presumably cost considerably less. His Manchester United contract expires in the summer. A few weeks ago, he caused a stir by lashing out at United sporting director Jason Wilcox . He then apologised publicly and received a fine. Martinez is unlikely to play for the struggling English record champions next season.

World Cup winner Pau Cubarsi (19) is a fixture in Barcelona's central defence. Flick can partner him with Eric Garcia (25), Gerard Martin (24) or Andreas Christensen (30). In theory, Jules Kounde (28) could play there too. The LaLiga leaders' attack is firing on all cylinders again this season, but their defence remains an Achilles heel: the Catalans have scored 62 goals in 16 competitive matches and conceded 19.