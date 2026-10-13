Osimhen issues a challenge: Barcelona are the best in the world, but..

The Nigerian acknowledges the strength of the opponent
Victor Osimhen has gone big ahead of Galatasaray's clash with Barcelona, calling the Catalans the best side in the world right now. The Nigeria striker also made clear his team won't stand back and watch their opponents hog the ball.
Galatasaray host Barcelona tonight at Rams Park, and Osimhen knows exactly how hard the task is. He also sees a chance to show what his side can do against one of the strongest teams on the planet.
Speaking to the Catalan newspaper Sport, Osimhen described Barcelona as "one of the best teams in history, and the best in the world right now", a nod to the strength of the squad Hansi Flick brings to Istanbul for this eagerly awaited meeting.
Facing players of that calibre, he added, demands enthusiasm and seriousness in equal measure. Concentration has to be total. Give Barcelona space and they'll impose their style.
The Nigerian explained that his side need to press high up the pitch, especially against opponents who keep the ball for long spells. That means a huge physical effort for 90 minutes.
His words point to the tactical puzzle waiting for Galatasaray. Cut Barcelona's possession, force the mistakes, and the contest opens up.
Osimhen confirmed his team-mates are excited and ready to give everything. Whatever the result, he said, they'll walk off with their heads held high as long as they've emptied the tank.
Rams Park should help. He expects an exceptional atmosphere given the crowd expected to pack the place out.
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I began my journalism career in 2012, working across several prominent media outlets, and officially joined the Egyptian Journalists Syndicate in 2015.
Throughout my career, I have combined field reporting, in-depth analysis, professional translation, and the creation of sports reports and series from a perspective that differs from the mainstream.
In 2017, a pivotal milestone came when I joined Kooora, the leading Arabic sports website, where I took on diverse responsibilities including supervising the translation and analysis sections, as well as managing editorial shifts. This experience provided me with extensive expertise in producing high-quality sports content.
I have loved football since childhood. I still remember the first match I ever watched—the 1994 World Cup final between Brazil and Italy. My parents woke me up at dawn to watch it, and I was just six years old at the time.
Since that night, my passion for the game has never faded. It has grown steadily and eventually became the center of my professional life.
Today, I specialize in professional translation and creative sports writing, including storytelling, journalistic scenarios, and unconventional analytical reports.
My favorite football memory is Egypt’s qualification for the 2018 World Cup after the dramatic late moments against Congo.
My all-time favorite lineup includes:
Goalkeeper: Manuel Neuer
Defense: Dani Alves – Sergio Ramos – Paolo Maldini – Marcelo
Midfield: Sergio Busquets – Andrés Iniesta – Luka Modrić
Attack: Lionel Messi – Ronaldo Nazário – Cristiano Ronaldo
I have published many creative pieces on Kooora. Some of my favorites include:
“A Painful Regret for Ferguson… Paolo Maldini Saves Guardiola in the Champions League Final!”
“Kooora Story: Ronaldo’s Juventus Clashes with Ramos’ Real Madrid… Choose Your Favorite Ending”
“A Journalistic Scenario… The Night Florentino Pérez Cried”
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