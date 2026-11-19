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The debate over Vinicius Junior's role at Real Madrid has reached a greater peak than ever before. The Brazilian remains one of the team's most talented players, but how well he fits in with the group and his contribution to the collective performance have come under increasing scrutiny.

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The question is no longer just what Vinicius can do on the ball. It's also about what he contributes when Real Madrid lose possession.

Real Madrid star Alvaro Benito has now weighed in, delivering a blunt verdict after comparing the team's performances with and without the Brazilian winger.

Benito's comments, published by Sport, pulled no punches: "We can put forward all kinds of hypotheses, but the truth is that the team has been much better without Vinicius than with him."

He went on: "Real Madrid have produced their best matches and achieved the greatest consistency and defensive solidity, all in Vinicius's absence. That is a reality."

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Yet the former Real Madrid player stops short of saying the Brazilian forward should be let go for good, explaining: "Believing that Real Madrid would be a better team without Vinicius is very bold."

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In Benito's view, the Brazilian still has room to reclaim his leading role in the team. First, though, he needs to take a step forward in one specific area.

He added: "Vinicius Junior has to go some way in this direction and commit, among other things, to carrying out his defensive duties."

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Benito also considered how coach Jose Mourinho might handle Vinicius's situation over the course of the season.

Mourinho, he believes, will have room for manoeuvre to keep Vinicius Junior in the line-up for many La Liga matches. The toughest fixtures will make different demands.

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He explained: "There will be many matches in La Liga in which Mourinho will be flexible, playing Diomande on the right and Vinicius on the left. In 90% of those matches, that will be enough to win."

The big occasions are another matter, he warned: "In the big games, against Barcelona or in the Champions League, Mourinho will put the team's interests first, and that is natural. If Vinicius does not go that extra distance we are talking about, he will stay out of the starting line-up."