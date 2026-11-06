Cole Palmer is back to his best, but it still wasn't enough. Thomas Tuchel has left him out of the England squad once again, despite the playmaker shaking off his injuries and returning to fitness for Chelsea. The snub has thrown his future with the Three Lions into doubt.

Tuchel didn't hold back on his reasons, aiming criticism at the 24-year-old. The England boss believes Palmer squandered chances he should have taken to prove he belongs in the national team.

Having left the England camp earlier, Palmer now finds himself overlooked again for the squad preparing to face Croatia at Wembley on 12 November and Spain in Madrid three days later.

Tuchel said, in remarks justifying his decision: "We have enough players capable of filling the playmaker role, and we decided to keep the group that took part in the previous camp, after we felt completely satisfied with the work we accomplished together over two and a half weeks."

"All the players are very eager to represent England, and Cole is no exception to that, but we are now talking about a player who is not in the camp," he added. "What matters most is what you deliver when you are here, and I mentioned last time that he wastes a lot of chances to prove his right to be present."

Two new faces did make the cut. Jobe Bellingham of Borussia Dortmund and Fulham talent Josh King came in as Tuchel looked to widen his attacking options.

Jobe follows in his brother's footsteps

Jobe Bellingham, aged 21, has earned his first senior England call-up. He joins older brother Jude, the Real Madrid star, a step that underlines just how far the young midfielder has come.

The youngster hopes to follow his brother's path after establishing himself at Dortmund. He moved there from Sunderland in the summer of 2025 for 31 million pounds, having helped the Black Cats to promotion to the Premier League via the play-offs.

Tuchel confirmed that Lee Carsley, England's under-21 coach, spoke in glowing terms about Jobe in recent weeks. The player has earned his chance with a string of impressive displays.

"Since he is the captain of the under-21 team, the door should always remain open for him, especially when he delivers exceptional performances over a long period, and this is exactly what Jobe has done," he said. "He has found his rhythm with Dortmund, produced an excellent start to the season, and has become a key player and a very influential figure in the team."

Bellingham got the nod over Manchester United's Kobbie Mainoo too, with Tuchel explaining the latter is going through a tough spell at his club. Even so, the German insisted the national team's doors remain open to every young player willing to prove himself.

King: a new talent in Tuchel's plans

Josh King, 19, has reaped the reward for a blistering start with Fulham. Two goals and an assist in the Premier League have earned him his first senior call-up.

The youngster has already represented England at various age levels, featuring nine times for the under-21s and scoring once.

Tuchel was full of praise for King's potential, describing him as a player with a wonderful character who hands the coaching staff multiple options, not least his ability to play in more than one attacking role.

Picking 22 outfield players alongside the goalkeepers gives him flexibility in training, the German explained, and he sees King as an important addition to the group.

England sit second in Group Three of League A in the UEFA Nations League, behind Spain, with three wins and one defeat.

The Three Lions need just one point from their two remaining matches to reach the quarter-finals. Those ties are scheduled on a home-and-away basis next March, with the finals to follow in June.