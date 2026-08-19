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Ahmad Salah

Translated by

Opening-round bill: a double blow for Al-Nassr

Al Nassr FC vs Al Fateh FC
Al Nassr FC
Al Fateh FC
Saudi Pro League
Al Riyadh vs Al Nassr FC
Al Riyadh
M. Maran
S. Al-Nasser
Saudi Arabia

Announcement of the diagnosis and length of absence for the two Al-Alami players

Al-Nassr suffered a double blow ahead of their next match in the Saudi Roshn League, after medical examinations revealed injuries to their players Mohamed Maran and Saad Al-Nasser.

Both men will now miss training to varying degrees, just as the reigning champions gear up to defend their crown.

Maran's scans confirmed a hamstring tear that will keep him away from training and running for up to six weeks, according to Saudi newspaper Arriyadiyah .

Al-Nasser, meanwhile, picked up a bruise to the ankle joint that will sideline him for a week.

That injury came against Al-Fateh on Saturday in the opening round of the league. Al-Nassr coach Ange Postecoglou was forced to take the Australian off in the 18th minute after he felt pain in the ankle joint.

Saudi Pro League
Al Riyadh crest
Al Riyadh
ALR
Al Nassr FC crest
Al Nassr FC
ALN
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Al-Nasser will therefore miss Friday's match against Al-Riyadh. Maran, for his part, got hurt after coming on for Abdullah Al-Hamdan in the 77th minute of that same match.

Preparations for the next fixture resumed on Wednesday, with the players who started against Al-Diriyah put through recovery training.

Postecoglou is expected to start hands-on technical work ahead of the clash with Al-Riyadh, which kicks off at 09:00 pm on Friday (Mecca time) at the Prince Faisal bin Fahd Sports City Stadium in Riyadh, in the second round of the Saudi Roshn League.

Al-Nassr opened their league campaign with a comfortable three-goal win over Al-Fateh. They then followed it up by reaching the round of 16 of the King's Cup, seeing off Al-Diriyah by four goals to one.

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