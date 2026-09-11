After Spanish daily AS reported initial progress in the talks on Thursday, Romano said a few hours later that Real Madrid had fully agreed all details with the camp of the 21-year-old midfielder.

The new deal is set to run until at least 2031. Romano even reports that it will run until 2032. That would put the Turk in rare company within the squad: only summer signing Yan Diomande, for whom the club paid a proud €125 million, has a longer contract, running until 2033.

For Güler, the imminent signature marks his definitive rise into the club's elite. His original contract, signed in summer 2023 after his move from Fenerbahce, had been due to run until 2029.

Getty Images

What fee did Real Madrid pay Fenerbahce for Arda Güler?

Back then, Real paid €28 million to Fenerbahce. That investment has long since paid off many times over. With a current market value of €90 million, the left-footer sits unchallenged at the top of the ranking of the most valuable Turkish footballers. His new status now looks set to be reflected in his salary too, with Güler's previous wage, reportedly €5 million per year, said to be in line for a drastic increase.

On the pitch, the youngster has made himself indispensable step by step. Last season, he racked up an impressive 20 goal involvements in 51 competitive appearances and increasingly earned starts.

Under new head coach Jose Mourinho, the attacking player has underlined his claim again: he started three of the first four league games and delivered a goal and an assist each time. In the Champions League, only a suspension following a red card from the previous season kept him out of the 2-1 win against Inter Milan.