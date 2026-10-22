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Harry Kane Cristiano Ronaldo 2025-26Getty/GOAL
Muhammad Sharaf Eldeen
Translated by

One step separates Kane from Cristiano Ronaldo's legendary record

RB Leipzig vs Bayern Munich
RB Leipzig
Bayern Munich
Bundesliga
Bayern Munich vs Arsenal
Bayern Munich
Arsenal
Champions League
Freiburg vs Bayern Munich
Freiburg
Bundesliga
Al Nassr FC
H. Kane
C. Ronaldo
Germany
England
Saudi Arabia
Portugal

Kane had equalled Van Nistelrooy and Lewandowski

Harry Kane keeps rewriting the record books. The England striker scored one and set up another in Bayern Munich's 2-2 draw with Arsenal on Wednesday at the Allianz Arena.

His goal came in a tenth consecutive Champions League match, a run that puts him second only to Cristiano Ronaldo.

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UEFA's statistics show Ronaldo alone at the top, having scored in 11 straight Champions League games between 2017 and 2018 in a Real Madrid shirt.

Kane had already matched the feats of the Netherlands' Ruud van Nistelrooy and Poland's Robert Lewandowski with goals in nine successive matches. His strike against Arsenal made it 10.

Next up is a shot at Ronaldo's record. Bayern travel to Atlético Madrid on 3 November, where Kane can draw level at the "Riyadh Air Metropolitano" stadium in the Spanish capital.

Four goals have him sharing top spot among this season's Champions League scorers, level with a group that includes Manchester City's Erling Haaland.

The Bavarians opened their campaign with a 5-0 thrashing of Norway's Bodø/Glimt before drawing 3-3 with Norway's Viking in the second round.


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