One setback could overturn the calculations: will Inter terminate their star's contract?

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Question marks are mounting over John Stones' situation with Inter Milan, after his appearances since the start of the season have been limited to a handful of minutes, before injury kept him off the pitch for around a month and a half.

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Over the past few years, the former Manchester City star has struggled to string appearances together, and that has put his physical readiness under the microscope at the Italian club. Stones hasn't featured since 14 September, when he picked up an injury during Inter's 5-3 win over Udinese. He then missed six Serie A matches and three Champions League encounters.

Cristian Chivu named him in the squad against Como, but the Englishman stayed on the bench without getting on. Stones' total playing time this season adds up to just 144 minutes across four matches: 45 minutes against Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabéu, 15 minutes against Monza, 22 minutes against Cagliari, and then 63 minutes against Udinese, the only game he started before the injury struck.

His limited game time only underlines the worries about his condition, a knock-on effect of recurring problems that have wrecked his rhythm. Last season he managed only 18 matches for a total of 1,144 minutes, and he was out of the Serie A starting line-up from early December until the end of May. In the Champions League, his appearances were confined to the first four matches of the league phase.

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Chivu is still counting on the English defender despite all this, clinging to the hope of tapping into his qualities once he's back to full fitness.

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A shocking hint: will Inter be forced into the difficult option?

Should the current situation drag on into January, Inter's management could be tempted to reinforce the back line in the winter window. On that front, La Gazzetta dello Sport revealed a difficult option Inter may be forced into if Stones doesn't recover.

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The paper suggested that if his long layoffs and poor physical output continue, the Nerazzurri will enter the winter market to replace him. At that point Chivu would have to clear a place for the new arrival in the squad, opening the door to a tougher phase for Stones, one that could end in his departure or the early termination of his contract.

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Even if that scenario hasn't yet reached the official discussions inside the club, Stones remains a player to weigh up from more than one angle. He brings great experience and a trophy-laden record, including his role in Manchester City's Champions League triumph in 2023, when he played as a defensive midfielder. That shows his ability to take on tactical roles beyond his traditional duties at the heart of defence.

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His recurring injuries, though, raise questions over how far he can be relied upon for long stretches. Across the last five Premier League seasons, Stones has never broken the 25-match barrier: 14 matches, then 23, 16, 11, and finally just 9 last season. This season, his tally is still stuck at three league appearances.

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