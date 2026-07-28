FC Bayern have already raised around €35 million in total by selling returning loanees such as Alexander Nübel. That is not expected to be the end of it, though: Max Eberl and the sporting management are still desperately trying to find takers for Joao Palhinha, Sacha Boey and Bryan Zaragoza. That is proving difficult, not least because of their high wages and transfer fees.

Arijon Ibrahimovic, however, is a returning loanee who is firmly in the plans for next season. After three loans in total at Frosinone Calcio, Lazio and Heidenheim, the home-grown player, who astonishingly is still only 20, is set to get his chance in the first team this season. Bayern Munich said as much three weeks ago in a press release sent out specifically for that purpose, somewhat surprisingly.

"Arijon joined Bayern Munich when he was 12 and has made his way step by step via our campus and targeted loan spells. Especially in the past very good year in Heidenheim, he learned a great deal personally in order to now be ready for Bayern Munich," sporting director Christoph Freund was quoted as saying at the time. "His development is a prime example of the opportunities we show our talents. Now it is no longer only about learning for him - now it is about going for it here at Bayern Munich."

Bayern Munich sign Saibari instead of Gordon - and Ibrahimovic benefits

Ibrahimovic is getting this chance partly because of transfer-market developments Bayern Munich had not really planned for at all. In early summer, the club had wanted to strengthen their attack with another high-class left winger. Bayern Munich pushed hard for Anthony Gordon, but he ultimately moved to Barcelona.

Instead, Ismael Saibari arrived as an all-rounder whose strengths lie more centrally. There, Saibari will primarily compete with Jamal Musiala and Serge Gnabry for playing time. All three can also move out to the left wing, but coach Vincent Kompany is apparently planning with Ibrahimovic as the nominal deputy to the undisputed first-choice Luis Diaz. "Basically Diaz's backup," Ibrahimovic replied in a media round on Monday when asked what role Kompany had assigned him.

Last Monday, Ibrahimovic was among the small group of players who had already begun pre-season at the official start of training. He played in the first friendly against Wehen Wiesbaden (1-2), and he is also likely to get plenty of minutes in the upcoming pre-season matches because a number of established attacking players are absent. Just like Harry Kane and Michael Olise, Diaz is still on an extended Club World Cup holiday. Musiala, Gnabry, Lennart Karl and Saibari are working on their comebacks after various knocks.

"I'm absolutely delighted to be getting the chance to play for the biggest club in the world," said Ibrahimovic. "I definitely want to take my chance."

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Vincent Kompany impressed by Ibrahimovic's sprinting qualities

Ibrahimovic made his debut for Bayern Munich's first team at the age of 17 at the start of 2023 under Julian Nagelsmann. Three more appearances and three loans followed. First came a promising spell at Frosinone, then a completely disappointing one at Lazio, where he played a total of only 19 minutes. Last season, Ibrahimovic established himself as a regular at Bundesliga-relegated Heidenheim. He switched constantly between positions, sometimes from the right, sometimes from the left and sometimes through the middle, and recorded seven goal contributions.

Kompany was particularly impressed by Ibrahimovic's sprinting qualities. Ibrahimovic completed 664 sprints in total in the past Bundesliga season, the seventh-best figure of any player. Michael Olise led the way at Bayern Munich with 628. Ibrahimovic reached a top speed of 35.08 km/h. No attacking player in Munich bettered that figure. Only defenders Alphonso Davies, Konrad Laimer and Josip Stanisic were faster. Physically, Ibrahimovic has the perfect attributes for Kompany's intense playing style.

He then made a concrete case for a chance at his parent club at exactly the right moment, in the direct duel with Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena in May. Heidenheim earned a 3-3 draw, Ibrahimovic impressed and set up a goal.