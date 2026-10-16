Kaj Sierhuis was visibly irritated by his manager Dick Schreuder's decisions on Thursday evening. The striker warmed up against Levski Sofia (1-1) but never came on.

Sierhuis joined NEC from Fortuna Sittard on a free transfer last summer, but his time in Nijmegen has not been an unqualified success.

So far, he has started just one VriendenLoterij Eredivisie match, against SC Cambuur (a 3-0 defeat). He has come off the bench three times and stayed there just as often.

Last Thursday, Schreuder again left Sierhuis on the bench, starting Bryan Linssen against Levski Sofia. Sierhuis was, however, allowed to "go through a full warm-up", according to NEC reporter Maurice de Mandt of RN7 Online .

Schreuder ultimately chose not to bring on the former Ajax, FC Groningen and Heracles player, leaving him still waiting for his Europa League debut.

"In the 89th minute, Sierhuis had to sit down again. The striker is visibly irritated," said De Mandt. NEC fans were also puzzled by the decision not to bring him on.

With the score at 1-1, fans on X said Bryan Linssen was visibly tired. A few minutes before the end, supporters in the stadium also chanted Sierhuis's name.