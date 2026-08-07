"One level too low": Liverpool icon has little understanding for Mohamed Salah's transfer decision

"Turkey feels a level too low for me," the former England international commented on the Egypt attacking player's transfer to the Süper Lig on the "Football Ramble" podcast.





Instead of the move to Turkey to Trabzonspor, Carragher said he would have expected a switch to Serie A, to "AC Milan or Juventus", where Salah could at least still have played for a top European club.

In the end, the 34-year-old's salary demands were the key factor behind the move to Turkey. At Trabzonspor, Salah is reportedly earning a net salary of 17 million euros, a figure no club in Italy could have afforded.

"Of course, his salary demands put some people off, but I thought he might scale those demands back a little to get a better club," Carragher explained: "To go to AC Milan or Juventus or whoever it may be, to play at San Siro, to keep playing in big matches, to keep playing in Europe. Turkey just feels like ... I just think he's better than that."

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Mohamed Salah and Liverpool agree contract termination

Salah most recently spent nine successful years leading Liverpool's attack, winning the Champions League and the Premier League. He left the Reds on a free transfer at the end of June after both parties agreed to terminate the deal early, even though it had been due to run until 2027.

At last season's third-placed Süper Lig side, where Salah has signed until 2028, excitement over the superstar's arrival is huge. According to media reports, Trabzonspor have already produced 100,000 shirts with Salah's name and the number 11 on the back.

Trabzonspor open the new season on 15 August with an away match against Kasimpasa. At the end of August, the Europa League play-offs are scheduled.



