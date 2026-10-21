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hussein ammoutaالصفحة الرسيمة للنادي الأهلي المصري
Abobakr El Mokadem
Translated by

One concerning Amrouta: Al-Ahly takes three urgent decisions after draw against El Qanah

Al Ahly SC vs Olympic El Qanah FC
Al Ahly SC
Olympic El Qanah FC
Premier League
H. Ammouta
Egypt
Morocco

"There is great anger at Al-Ahly"

Al-Ahly's clash with El-Qanah in the Egyptian Premier League on Wednesday triggered a huge wave of anger among supporters and officials at the Red Castle.

The Red Giant snatched a thrilling 3-3 draw at Cairo Stadium in the seventh round of the Egyptian Premier League.

Trailing 3-2 deep into stoppage time, Al-Ahly needed Morocco's Achraf Dari to level in the 90+3 minute.

The point lifted them to 17 and second place in the table, four behind leaders Pyramids and their perfect record, and one adrift of third-placed Zamalek. El-Qanah climbed to 8 points in 11th.

Media figure Ibrahim Abdel Gawad told the "On Sport" channel that the result had sparked fury inside the club.

He said: "There is great anger at Al-Ahly, and there are three decisions that have already been taken after tonight's draw."

He explained: "Al-Ahly is seriously considering suspending the players' dues until the results improve, and it has also been decided to hold an important meeting tomorrow between the players on one side, and Morocco's Hossam Aouar, the head coach, along with Wael Gomaa, the football director, on the other."

He concluded: "The third decision we learned of is to renew confidence in coach Hossam Aouar, to affirm that he will not be touched, and to grant him full confidence to continue his work in the coming period."

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